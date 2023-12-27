The 49ers lick their wounds after a loss to the Ravens by tweaking their roster.

Is it time to panic in the Bay Area after the San Francisco 49ers' comprehensive 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day in primetime? Probably not, but the Niners did make a serious of roster moves on Wednesday in response to the defeat.

The team made two additions to its active roster, signing defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Matt Pryor, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Niners released running back Jeremy McNichols in a corresponding move.

San Francisco also opened the practice window of wide receiver Danny Gray. Gray suffered a shoulder injury before the season began and was placed on the injured reserve on August 30.

The team can now evaluate Gray for a three-week period. After that, they must decide whether to activate him, or place him on season-ending IR.

49ers retool with playoffs on horizon

The biggest name, and most notable of the 49ers' moves, is Joseph-Day.

His availability was a surprise, but came at a fortuitous time for Kyle Shanahan's squad. The Los Angeles Chargers released Joseph-Day last week, despite the defensive tackle serving as a team captain.

A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Joseph-Day started every game for the Chargers this season, notching three sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

But he was deemed expendable to a Chargers team going nowhere fast. He'll provide crucial depth for a Niners defensive line that is ailing at the moment.

Arik Armstead is currently battling foot and knee issues that have kept him out of action for three games and counting, while Javon Hargrave returned to the lineup on Christmas after missing one game because of a hamstring injury.