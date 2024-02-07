Before Super Bowl 58, Steve Young told the story of how Ronnie Lott helped him more than 30 years ago.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, and a College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, but it wasn't always great for the legendary quarterback.

After a frustrating USFL stint and two dreadful seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin his NFL career, Young found himself in San Francisco as the backup for Joe Montana. And despite showing flashes of brilliance in his limited moments of playing time, Young remained in Montana's shadow for four seasons. He struggled to adjust to his new team and role., but fortunately, Ronnie Lott, one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history and then Young's 49ers teammate, expressed his support to Young and gave his quarterback the confidence he so desperately needed.

Young revealed the short message Lott gave to him during a speech to the current 49ers before their Super Bowl 58 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

“Young told a story about struggling to find his place after being traded to the 49ers, who were loaded with future Hall of Famers. He felt alone. He was alone. Then one day Ronnie Lott grabbed him by the jersey and looked him in the eye and told him, “I got your back.” It was the most important exchange during Young's 49ers career, and he saw parallels with the current iteration of the team, fostered from two playoff comebacks against the Packers and Lions, when the team didn't play its best but had had each other's backs,” Wickersham wrote.

49ers searching for first Super Bowl win since Steve Young

After taking over for Montana due to a severe elbow injury before the 1991 season, Young eventually established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, winning league MVP twice and leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl 29 victory over the San Diego Chargers. In the game, Young diced up San Diego's defense, throwing for 325 yards and six touchdowns, the latter of which remains a Super Bowl record nearly 30 years later, in addition to leading both teams with a game-high 49 rushing yards. For his performance, Young was named Super Bowl MVP.

San Francisco has not won a Super Bowl since then; the Niners have lost in the big game both times they've reached it in the 21st century, with its latest defeat being in 2020 when they lost to the Chiefs 31-20 despite leading by 10 entering the fourth quarter.

On Sunday in Las Vegas, the 49ers, now led by second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, will have a chance at redemption and achieving the same feat Young managed three decades ago.