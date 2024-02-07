The 49ers are one of the most decorated teams of the Super Bowl era. Constantly a threat from the 1980s until the present. They're back for more, but how have they fared in the past?

The San Francisco 49ers are among the most storied and successful franchises in NFL history. They are on the verge of creating even more history by becoming the first NFC team, and third overall, to win six Super Bowls. First, they must get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But they've obviously been here before, so let's look at the 49ers' all-time Super Bowl history and what it may mean for their chance at a sixth in eight appearances.

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26 Cincinnati Bengals 21

Super Bowl MVP: Joe Montana

The first of many San Francisco Super Bowl trips, the 1981 49ers were a sign of things to come. They'd make five Super Bowls in the next 13 years, win with two different Super Bowl-winning coaches, two MVP-caliber quarterbacks, and the greatest wide receiver ever to play the game. But in 1981, there was just Joe Montana and Bill Walsh, a first-year starter and third-year head coach who had a losing record his first two seasons. Despite their unassuming beginnings, the 49ers stormed out to a 13-3 regular season record and their first Super Bowl appearance and title. Joe Montana earned the first Super Bowl MVP on 14-22 passing for 157 yards, one passing TD, and one rushing TD. But the game's biggest moment came when the 49ers' defense stopped the Bengals on four straight plays inside the two-yard line to keep the game at a two-possession score.

Super Bowl XIX: 49ers 38 Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl MVP: Joe Montana

Three years later, the 49ers returned, setting their dynasty on course, disrupting a team that looked an awful lot like their past selves from Super Bowl XVI. They featured a young, hotshot QB, who lit the league on fire even more than Montana did in year one. Dan Marino was league MVP and the first QB to pass for over 5,000 yards in his first full season as a starter, leading a Miami Dolphins team riding high into the Super Bowl. But unfortunately for them, the 49ers' project was coming along quicker, deeper, better, and more ready for the moment. The Dolphins were blown away by a complete team effort by the 49ers. Montana earned another Super Bowl MVP, and his efficient 24-35, for 331 yards, three TDs, and no INTs, was much better than Marino's 29-50, 318, one TD, two INT day.

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20 Bengals 16

Super Bowl MVP: Jerry Rice

A Super Bowl rematch. How very appropriate, considering. The Bengals and 49ers faced off once again in the Super Bowl seven years later. A lot had changed, yet a lot remained the same. Joe Montana was still there to rip the hearts out of Bengals fans, now assisted by a young superstar by the name of Jerry Rice, who ran absolutely wild on his way to MVP honors. Rice caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. To this day, it is the only performance of 200+ yards in a Super Bowl. Super Bowl XXIII may be most remembered for the drive Joe Montana led and John Taylor finished off to complete the comeback win. But Rice himself was critical on that drive, gashing the Bengals' defense three times on their 49ers' march to history.

Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers 55 Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl MVP: Joe Montana

To this date, the most lopsided Super Bowl victory in history was the 49ers' Super XXIV annihilation of the Denver Broncos. It hasn't lasted as much in fans' memory as other blowouts. The Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX humiliation of the New England Patriots featured arguably the best team of all time winning it all. Not to mention the Fridge scoring a touchdown on offense. The Seattle Seahawks blowing out these same Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII was surprising and a bit like watching a train crash in slow motion. But in Super Bowl XXIV, the second in a row for these 49ers, was simply drama-free.

There were a few precious moments when it was still close. At 7-3, and after forcing a rare three-and-out and a bad punt, the Broncos took over at midfield with a chance to take the lead. They immediately fumbled the ball. On the same drive, they had the 49ers go for it on 4th and 1. They couldn't get the stop. The game was never close again. Montana went 22-29 for 297 yards and five TDs, earning MVP honors. John Elway and the Broncos would have to wait for another shot at a title.

Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers 49 San Diego Chargers 26

Super Bowl MVP: Steve Young

Eventually, Steve Young's talent was too much to ignore. Joe Montana rode off to Kansas City for a final couple of rides into the sunset, and Steve Young inherited the reins. All he did was put together seven straight Pro Bowl appearances, two MVPs, and the 49ers' fifth Super Bowl ring. Not to mention Super Bowl MVP. In the NFL's 75th Anniversary season, the 49ers became the first franchise to win five Super Bowls, just nicking both Dallas and Pittsburgh, who would play for that same right next year.

Super Bowl XLVII: 49ers 31 Baltimore Ravens 34

Super Bowl MVP: Joe Flacco

All the 49ers had to do to win their sixth Super Bowl and be 6-0 all-time when the chips are down was win the Harbaugh Bowl. Jim Harbaugh and the emergence of Colin Kaepernick powered the 49ers to an impressive playoff run. On the other side is brother John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. A true team of destiny. The Ravens were mere inches from elimination multiple times over and pulled off stunning upsets over Peyton Manning's Broncos and Tom Brady's Patriots. A second-half comeback ultimately fell short after the power went off, and the Ravens would hang on to win the game. Joe Flacco ended one of the most impressive Super Bowl runs in NFL history as Super Bowl MVP. He went 22-33 for 287 and three TDs.

Super Bowl LIV: 49ers 20 Kansas City Chiefs 31

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

And finally, four years ago. The 49ers and Chiefs met in round one of this matchup, and the 49ers were handed their second Super Bowl loss. The teams entered that game looking remarkably similar to their counterparts from this edition. The Chiefs were the team with the average-ish defense and high-octane offense, while the 49ers, with Jimmy Garropolo under center, were a more balanced team. For Kansas City, this was a coronation and an announcement to the league. It was far from a clean game. Both quarterbacks threw multiple picks, and the 49ers hung on to an inspiring 20-10 lead entering the fourth quarter. But then, as he tends to do, Mahomes elevated his play when it mattered most and led the Chiefs to 21 straight points, and Super Bowl MVP honors.