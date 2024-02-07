Ahead of the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy got brutally honest on earning the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback job.

Brock Purdy is set to lead the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It's been an incredible journey for Purdy, who was the last pick in the NFL Draft. Now he has the opportunity to potentially win a championship as a starting quarterback.

Purdy recently discussed earning the 49ers' starting quarterback gig, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“The keys weren’t just given to me or anything, it had to be earned,” Purdy said. “Coming in Day One, just trying to learn Kyle’s system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. over time I’ve been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity. At the same time, I have a lot of help around me, and it’s allowed me to develop, and I’m going to continue to develop with the help and the cast I have around me.”

Purdy's progression has been incredible to witness. He took over the QB role for San Francisco after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered injuries in 2022. Purdy immediately impressed and might have been able to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl a season ago had he not suffered an injury in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers ultimately traded Lance and let Garoppolo walk in free agency, placing their trust in Purdy. Not only are the 49ers a win away from becoming NFL champions, but Purdy is also an MVP candidate.

It goes without saying, but Purdy has had plenty of help on this 49ers team. They feature one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the offense has no shortage of talent around Purdy. Nevertheless, his contributions cannot be overlooked.

However, can Brock Purdy help the 49ers defeat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl?