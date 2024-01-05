The San Francisco 49ers got a key take from Steve Young on their QB situation heading into the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at home this Sunday in one last test before the playoffs begin.

Recently the team's star running back Christian McCaffrey got a positive take from competitor CeeDee Lamb on his worthiness for the Offensive Player of the Year Award in the NFC Conference. Brock Purdy is expected to be replaced by Sam Darnold in the Rams game.

The 49ers have already clinched the number one overall seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

According to franchise legend Steve Young's history in similar situations, Purdy's time off for the purposes of rest may not be a good thing.

49ers Legend Young's Comments on Purdy

Steve Young had telling comments on Purdy in comments shared by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I can speak from the quarterback spot: I don’t like it,” Young said Wednesday.

“I don’t like sitting out – taking a week off. I’d rather warm up, play a quarter, even a half, and be done. That’s the way to kind of stay with it … Now you’re going to get the next week off, so you’re not going to play for three weeks. Twenty-one days. From the quarterback spot, that’s a hard restart. It takes a minute. I always said, every game you miss, it takes a half to get fully up to speed.”

Purdy Voted to First Pro Bowl

Purdy was voted to his first Pro Bowl this week. The former last pick in the NFL Draft, he has become one of the most popular and recognizable players following his graduation from Iowa State star QB to 49ers Pro Bowler.

“I heard about that,” Purdy said. “It’s crazy. I don’t know really what to say to that. It’s cool. This last year, how crazy it’s been. And to just sort of see that: The support from everybody watching (my) whole story in the last year, it’s been a blessing.”