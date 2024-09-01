The San Francisco 49ers were given a scare on Saturday when they learned that Ricky Pearsall had been shot. San Francisco's first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon. San Francisco police just dropped a huge update related to the shooter.

The suspect in Saturday's shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall has been arrested according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Tracy, California.

The 49ers released a statement on Saturday stating that Pearsall is in “serious but stable condition.”

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot during scary robbery incident on Saturday

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a 911 call came in at 3:38PM PT on Saturday that reported shots fired in close proximity to San Francisco's Union Square. Pearsall was signing autographs at an event center earlier on Saturday afternoon and had headed to Union Square afterwards.

San Francisco Police Department reports that a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect took place during the armed robbery attempt. Both Pearsall and the suspect were injured during the incident and both were later transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

Scott said that it does not appear that the suspect specifically targeted Pearsall because he is a professional football player. He added that the suspect was acting alone “as far as we know” but confirmed that police would check the many surveillance cameras stationed around the area of the shooting.

Pearsall appeared to walk to an ambulance in a video that surfaced shortly after the shooting.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said a charging decision on the suspect will be made either Tuesday or Wednesday according to ESPN.

“Thankfully, our hard-working officers made a swift arrest in this case and we will do everything within our power to ensure justice is served,” Scott said in a statement.

Pearsall's status for the 49ers' season opener against the Jets is currently unknown.