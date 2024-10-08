San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is a fan of the interim coach of the New York Jets. Shanahan tried to hire Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich away from that team in 2023, per Sports Illustrated.

The 49ers coach contacted New York about hiring Ulbrich as his defensive coordinator. San Francisco was looking for a defensive coach at the time to replace DeMeco Ryans, who left for Houston. Ulbrich was a possible replacement, but ultimately stayed in the Big Apple.

Ulbrich stayed because the Jets didn't want to give him up, per the outlet. That man is now the head coach of the struggling Jets, who are 2-3 on the season. The team fired its former head coach Robert Saleh just five games into the 2024 campaign.

The 49ers would love to have Jeff Ulbrich right now

San Francisco is off to a disappointing start in 2024. The defending NFC champion is just 2-3 this season, holding the same record as the Jets. The 49ers sunk to a new low after losing to the lowly Arizona Cardinals 24-23 this past Sunday.

The 49ers used great defense in recent years to appear in two Super Bowl games. That defense is struggling this season, giving up at least 23 points in three of its five games. All three of those contests were losses. Interestingly, one of the 49ers wins this season is against the Jets in Week 1.

The 49ers may still find a way after this season to hire Ulbrich away. Shanahan could surely use the coach's know-how in rebuilding his defense. Unless a strong turnaround happens immediately, the 49ers look destined to miss the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Jeff Ulbrich has his hands full with the Jets

Ulbrich is now tasked with trying to turn around the Jets' fortunes. New York is on life support with its offense, averaging just under 19 points a game. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is struggling to produce, and the team is 2-3 on the season. The Jets next play the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

If Ulbrich is able to put the team in the right direction, it is believed he can be a candidate for the full-time job. The former defensive coordinator, now turned interim coach, is seen as a top candidate around the NFL for coaching jobs heading into 2025.

Ulbrich is one of many candidates likely to be considered in New York. Some fans are vocal about trying to get Bill Belichick to coach the team.