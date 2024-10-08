The New York Jets are looking for a new head coach, and one famous name is already getting batted around. The Jets fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday, and some fans want Bill Belichick to replace him.

He isn't the only one calling for the legendary coach to join New York.

The Jets are 2-3 on the season and things aren't going well in the Big Apple. The team's general manager is on the last year of his contract, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting knocked around by opposing defenses. Rodgers and Saleh seemed to be at odds on the sidelines at times, and Saleh looks to have taken the fall for the team's struggles.

The latest frustration was on Sunday in London, when the Minnesota Vikings sacked Rodgers three times. The veteran quarterback threw three interceptions and the Jets lost yet again.

The Jets are a mess and things don't look to get better soon

New York hasn't made the playoffs in more than a decade, and Jets fans are exhausted from the team's struggles. Saleh never had a winning season in his tenure with the team. He led the Jets since the 2021 season. He fielded some strong defenses in his time with the franchise, but the Jets offense never seemed to do very well.

Fans hoped the addition of Aaron Rodgers in 2023 would fix those issues on offense. It hasn't so far. The team is 2-3 and has looked lackluster during the 2024 season. Rodgers missed the 2023 season due to a bad leg injury he suffered on the first offensive drive of that season.

If the Jets do hire Belichick, it would be quite ironic. Belichick famously rejected the job years ago, only one day after he was hired. The legendary coach then started what was to become a long successful tenure with the New England Patriots. Belichick won six Super Bowl championships with that franchise.

The Jets next play the Buffalo Bills on Monday.