After five games in Aaron Rodgers' first season playing for the New York Jets, the team has already seen enough of Robert Saleh as head coach. The man credited for semi-reviving the franchise has been relieved of his duties, leaving a gaping hole for one daunting coach to claim in the 2025 offseason.

To finish out the 2024 campaign, the Jets have designated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach. An impressive end to the year could net Ulbrich the full-time job, though he has no previous head coaching experience.

In light of Saleh's firing, Jets fans have immediately called for legendary coach Bill Belichick to take over. Since retiring as the longtime head coach of the New England Patriots, Belichick has worked as an on-screen analyst but has left the door open for a potential return to coaching.

Much like the situation with the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, Aaron Rodgers is being blamed by fans and the media for Saleh's firing. It will now be interesting to see which direction the front office goes with their next hiring, but a few potential candidates immediately stand out.

Bill Belichick

Regardless of whether he would want the job or not, Belichick is the guy fans want for the job and someone the front office has to consider. There is no reason they should not at least be calling the 72-year-old to gauge his interest.

At this point in his career, it is worth questioning how much Belichick has left in him, considering the Patriots had just one winning season in his last four years with the team. Either way, the Jets appear to want to please Aaron Rodgers with the next hire, and Belichick's old-school style of coaching fits the 40-year-old's play style.

Unless Belichick really wants to coach Rodgers and the Jets, this one feels like a bit of a long shot but is one the team will undoubtedly think about.

Nathaniel Hackett

His head coaching tenure with the Denver Broncos was a disaster but Nathaniel Hackett was brought on by Saleh in New York for almost the sole purpose of coaching Rodgers. The two spent many successful years together in Green Bay and have tried to replicate that with the Jets.

Through five games, the offense has not looked as good as it did in Green Bay. Part of that can be attributed to Rodgers' age but many have also criticized the offensive play calling for its limited schemes that do not appear to work against modern defenses.

Hackett even being an option depends on how the front office views him as a coach, but the fact that they chose Ulbrich over him as the interim head coach is telling. Still, Rodgers is the type of player to give the team his preference in coaching staff and Hackett is a guy he likes.

Brian Flores

Whether it be Rex Ryan or Saleh, the Jets have recently seemed to prefer hiring defensive-minded head coaches. The problem with the team in 2024 has been the offense much more than the defense but Brian Flores is a name that often gets brought up with every head coaching vacancy due to his experience and history.

Since his unceremonious firing as the Miami Dolphins head coach, many continue to believe that Flores deserves another opportunity as a head coach in the NFL. Flores fits the description of the kind of coach and leader that Rodgers seems to prefer and his success as the current defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings would translate well with the current unit the Jets deploy on that side of the ball. He is a safer hire than most other options which would give this team a higher sense of security.

It may not be with New York, but it still seems like only a matter of time before Flores finds himself back as a head coach.

Ben Johnson

Considering the Jets' current struggles with their offense, it would not be surprising to see them go with an offensive coordinator as their next head coach. Ben Johnson has no prior head coaching experience but has truly come into his own as the offensive coordinator of the Lions, developing them into an offensive powerhouse.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Johnson was a finalist for the vacant head coaching positions with both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. He chose to return to Detroit but it feels like only a matter of time. With the way the league is trending, young offensive-minded coaches are popping up all over the league and Johnson is the next man up.

He does not have the same name value as either Belichick or Flores, but Johnson might be the best man for this specific job.

Klint Kubiak

If it isn't Johnson, the next offensive coordinator to become a head coach could be Klint Kubiak. As the son of the legendary former coach, Kubiak has gained a lot of recognition in 2024 as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

Like Johnson, Kubiak does not have any previous head coaching experience but does have an impressive track record as an assistant. Before joining the Saints, Kubiak was the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and is credited for being a big part of Brock Purdy's development and the team's 2023 NFC Championship.

With a similar offensive mind as his father, Kubiak would inarguably be a strong addition to the Jets. Even if the team goes in a different direction at head coach, they will almost need to find someone like Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator.