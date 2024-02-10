San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams isn't ready yet to talk about retirement.

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is talking about his future as his team gets ready to play in Super Bowl 58. Williams isn't ready to decide whether or not to retire, as his team goes for a title on Sunday.

“I haven't thought about an end,” Williams said, per Sports Illustrated. “I know I'm definitely in for the next couple of years, I'll revisit it after that …”

The game is Williams' first appearance in a Super Bowl championship. The 49ers are trying to win their first NFL title in nearly 30 years. The team has a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch from the Super Bowl four years ago when the Chiefs won 31-20. Williams was a member of the Washington football team back then. He is now helping protect 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Williams said winning a Super Bowl on Sunday may not be enough to make him want to stop playing.

“Winning on Sunday,” Williams added, “will only make me want to win another one next year.”

The offensive tackle is a three time first-team All-Pro. He has made the Pro Bowl 11 times in his career. Williams was taken as the fourth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, by the then Washington Redskins. Williams came to the 49ers before the 2020 season in a trade with Washington. He's played 176 games in his lengthy career in the NFL. Despite leaving the nation's capital, Williams was named one of the best players to ever play for the Washington football team.

The 49ers and Chiefs play the Super Bowl on Sunday, starting at 6:30 Eastern.