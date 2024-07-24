The San Francisco 49ers' front office has its work cut out for it. Not only is Brandon Aiyuk refusing to practice at camp, but three-time first-team All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams is holding out as he seeks a new deal.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said contract talks have been ongoing, via CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says All Pro left tackle Trent Williams did not report for camp as he's seeking an adjustment to his contract,” Jones tweeted. “Says discussions have “been going on for a while.”

Williams is owed a $20.5 million base salary this season, as well as $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. However, there's no guaranteed money left on his current contract