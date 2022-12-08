By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has earned high praise from star left tackle Trent Williams.

Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is now set to be the starter for the rest of the season. With both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffering season-ending injuries, the ball has been put in Purdy’s hands.

Purdy, a former Iowa State star, seems prepared to take on the challenge. His teammates seem confident in his abilities as well.

On Wednesday, Trent Williams spoke about what he has seen from Brock Purdy. He didn’t hold back when comparing the rookie quarterback to an NFL legend.

“You would think he’s been in the league 15 years. If you’re talking he’ll say shut your a** up. He ain’t no timid rookie feeling his way around. He will get on your a**. You would think he’s like Peyton Manning or something.” said Williams via NFL Network’s Bridget Condon

According to Williams, Purdy already has the demeanor of an NFL legend. This shouldn’t come as a surprise when looking at the resume that Purdy put together while in college.

During his time as a four-year starter at Iowa State, Brock Purdy stuffed the stat sheet. He threw for 12170 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 1,177 yards and 19 touchdowns.

In Week 13, when Purdy stepped in for Garoppolo, he was able to lead the 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. He threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while on the field.

With Brock Purdy leading the charge, the 49ers may very well be able to keep their season afloat. They currently sit at 8-4 and are atop the NFC West.