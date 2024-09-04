The wait is finally over. After holding out for 40 days, San Francisco 49ers' left tackle Trent Williams agreed to a restructured three-year, $82.66 million contract that includes $48 million at signing, a $25.69 million signing bonus, and $27.65 million this season, which is a league-high for an offensive lineman this season.

Williams said the following about his new contract extension after the news broke, per The Athletic's David Lombardi's X, formerly Twitter.

“I just want to continue to knock barriers down,” Williams said. “There haven’t been a lot of people to play at an All-Pro level (at this age) outside of quarterback. I want to continue to show that this is a new age. … For me, it’s just more logs in the fire that I can prove I can be something they’ve never seen before.”

Williams, 36, is entering his 14th NFL season, fifth with the 49ers.

Trent Williams contract negotiations with the 49ers

Trent Williams' new $82.66 million contract took over a month to materialize, which he didn't anticipate heading into the 2024 NFL season. However, at Williams' age, maximizing job security was the motive for negotiating, but he believes it's a great deal for both sides, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“I didn't think it would get this drawn out, but it's a tough business, and this was a very intricate contract,” Williams said. “I wouldn't call it a dispute but restructure. It took time to get to where both sides feel like it's a win-win.”

He hopes his new deal sets the tone for other veteran NFL players approaching an expiring contract.

“I was under contract until 38, so it's hard to ask somebody to guarantee an eight-figure salary when I'm 38,” Williams said. “I get that, and I feel like in my heart of hearts I'll be the same player, and I feel like I work hard enough that I can keep that brand of football the same. But I understand it.

“I've been around long enough to where I get both sides of it, so I didn't take that as disrespect. But that was one of the key points is like yeah, I was under contract until I was 38. It is hard to tell somebody, ‘Hey, they ain't never seen it before.' … We've never seen people play and be the best at their position that's not a quarterback, so I get it. And to me it's just more logs in the fire to kind of prove that I can be something that we haven't seen before.

The 11-time Pro Bowler and the 49ers kick off their regular season against the New York Jets next Monday.