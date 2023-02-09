San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.

Should Purdy be healthy in time for training camp and 100% healed by the time the 2023 season rolls on, Montana firmly believes the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 Draft should take the reins.

“If Purdy’s healthy I think it’s his job,” Montana said of the QB battle between Purdy and Lance, per Pro Football Talk.

While Joe Montana is full of praises for Brock Purdy, who had quite the historic run with the 49ers before losing in the NFC title game, the NFL icon didn’t hold back in his assessment of Trey Lance. The Niners might be motivated to give him the starting job after investing so much to get him in 2021. Nonetheless, Montana doesn’t think he’s ready to lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think he’s ready yet. I don’t think he’s ready to take that caliber team. Talented kid, and he might be, part way through the year if he gets more starts I don’t know, but do you want to turn over a team that you want to get off to a great start with a guy you still have a question about?” Montana said of Lance.

True enough, it will be hard for the 49ers not to give Purdy the job considering what he has accomplished in his short time as a starter. Who wouldn’t want to see more of that anyway after his incredible run?

Lance is definitely facing a tough climb in order to get the QB1 job, and as Montana said, he’ll need to prove that he can elevate the team better than Purdy if he wants to start.