Trey Lance carted off field with concerning injury in 49ers’ home opener vs. Seahawks

After taking a massive hit, Trey Lance is being carted off the field in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 home opener. Jimmy Garoppolo is taking over at quarterback as the Niners face the Seattle Seahawks. Lance’s leg is in a cast as he heads off the field.

Trey Lance is being carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast. pic.twitter.com/S2W9EO8eE2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Lance’s leg twisted as he got tackled by two Seahawks defenders. After winning the 49ers’ starting job this offseason, he may be facing a scary injury. He completed two of his three pass attempts for 30 yards and rushed for 13 yards against Seattle, leading San Francisco on two drives that ended with field goals. The 49ers are ruling Trey Lance out for the game due to the injury, which the team says is in his ankle.

With star tight end George Kittle and running back Elijah Mitchell already both out, San Francisco is going to pull itself together in order to get in the win column. The 49ers still have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball but will miss Lance’s dual-threat style of play, especially with two key skill position players out.

After sitting behind Garoppolo as a rookie, the 49ers turned to Lance to lead them for the future. The potential he has is monumental but tapping into his potential will be tougher to do after suffering the ankle injury. His injury status will be extremely important to monitor moving forward.