Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like the San Francisco 49ers will see a brand new Trey Lance when the 2023 season rolls around. As shocking as it might be, though, the Niners and their fanbase have to thank Patrick Mahomes for that.

Lance has struggled with accuracy ever since coming into the NFL in 2021. In his first season, he completed just 57.7 percent of his passes in the six games (two starts) he played with the 49ers. It didn’t improve in his second year that was cut short due to injury, as he recorded just a 48.4 percent completion rate in two outings.

With that said, Lance worked on improving his throwing motion this offseason. Apparently, the biggest thing that helped him was directly watching how Mahomes throw the football. According to private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen, who has Mahomes as one of his clients, Lance was able to learn what he needs to do to become a better passer.

“I said, ‘Watch this. Watch what he does here.’ It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn’t quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump,” Christensen shared on that aha moment for Lance, per The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And to his credit he just kept getting better. (Over) the last seven days, every day was a substantial jump.”

It remains to be seen how much Trey Lance has improved accuracy-wise, but it’s definitely exciting to hear what Christensen said about the 49ers QB.

The Niners have 2022 standout Brock Purdy slated to start as QB in 2023, but it’s not bad at all if Lance can compete hard for that QB1 spot. It’s surely a good problem to have for San Francisco.