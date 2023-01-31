The San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation has led to speculation about a potential trade. Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are dealing with injuries for San Francisco while Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the 49ers is unclear. However, Lance recently provided an optimistic injury update on his timetable, per Matt Barrows.

“Trey Lance says he’s 3-4 weeks from being fully cleared for practice. He said he’ll be 100 percent for OTAs,” Barrows wrote on Twitter.

Lance was expected to be the 49ers’ starting QB in 2022. But an early season injury led to Garoppolo taking over QB1 duties once again. And Purdy ultimately got the job when Garoppolo went down with an injury as well.

Nevertheless, the 49ers had faith in Trey Lance. And if he is able to practice throughout the offseason while being 100 percent for OTAs, the Niners will be in good shape. Lance’s expectation will not quiet potential rumors. The 49ers will likely be connected to available QBs in free agency and on the trade market, including Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Trey Lance has played in 8 total NFL games, totaling 797 passing yards with 5 passing TDs and 3 interceptions. He played in 2 games this past season before suffering his season-ending injury. But he still can become the 49ers’ quarterback of the future as he prepares to enter his age-23 season.

San Francisco had Super Bowl potential this past season, but their quarterback dilemma ultimately led to their demise. If the 49ers can keep their impressive roster intact this offseason, Trey Lance could help them reach new heights in 2023-2024.