Trey Lance knows very well he's facing a tough battle to regain the starting QB1 job on the San Francisco 49ers. However, he's not backing down from the challenge. In fact, he's putting in the work even before training camp starts.

On Saturday, Lance was spotted working out with 49ers rookie wideout Tay Martin at TCU. San Francisco's training camp for rookies starts July 18, but the one for veterans doesn't begin until July 25. Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped Lance to prepare himself for the big work ahead of him.

#49ers QB Trey Lance getting work in with teammate Tay Martin at TCU a week before Training Camp👀 🎥: @eddanamo on IG | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/xfYygWB8Bg — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) July 15, 2023

It's certainly nice to see Trey Lance get back to action after what was supposed to be his first full season as a starter was cut short. To recall, Lance took over the starting duties from Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2022 season, but he was only able to play one full game after he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

While Garoppolo is gone, Lance's job as a starter is still questionable after the resurgence of Brock Purdy. The upcoming second-year QB is the favorite to land the starting job after the work he put in with the 49ers on their way to the NFC Championship game.

Lance isn't entirely out of the race, though. As his 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel said recently, Lance has made significant strides in his recovery from injury and overall progress in his game.

“How fast he can pick up things because everything was thrown at him at once. His first year he was behind Jimmy Garoppolo and when he first got a chance to show people what he could do he got an injury. Just coming back into minicamp and watching Trey, it’s been a significant improvement,” Samuel said of Lance when asked what stands out to him about the quarterback.

It surely won't be an easy journey for Lance, but the good thing is he's ready for it.