Does the return of Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers threaten Trey Lance’s standing as the team’s new QB1? Garoppolo seemed like he was on his way out, only for his trade deal to fall apart at the last minute. Whatever the case may be, he’s now going to run it back in San Francisco this coming season.

If you ask Lance, however, he could not be more pleased by the fact that Garoppolo is returning (via Grant Cohn of FanNation):

“It was awesome,” Lance said. “It’s good to have him back. Good to have him back in the building, in the QB room again. Just like I said, he’s been a big brother to me since my first day in the league, since the day I got drafted. I know he has got my back. I got this back, and I’m excited to go through this year with him. He’s gonna add a lot to our QB room.”

When asked if was surprised to learn that Garoppolo actually wasn’t leaving, Lance revealed that he had a hunch that this was going to be the case:

“Not necessarily a shock,” he said. “I kind of knew. He’s always been on the roster and I see him around every day. We talk almost every day. So, definitely not a shock.”

According to Trey Lance, there was no awkward moment between himself and Jimmy G. Despite constant talk of Lance taking over Garoppolo’s post as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, their relationship has been nothing but productive. In fact, Lance and Garoppolo were in constant communication during and in the immediate aftermath of the botched trade:

“We talked the night that the news broke just on the phone, or we texted and then I saw him that next morning we had practice,” Lance said. “So I came in, we talked at his locker for a little bit. I mean, nothing’s changed between us. I can say it a million times, but he’s been my big bro and nothing’s gonna change there.”

It is clear that Lance has nothing but love and respect for Garoppolo. For his part, Jimmy G has taken Lance under his wing, and he’s served as a real mentor for his young counterpart. Needless to say, though, it will be very interesting to see how the QB dynamics work in San Francisco this coming season.