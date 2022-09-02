The final roster cuts deadline in the NFL is always a difficult time for many teams. With only 53 spots available, tough decisions will have to be made by a general manager and the coaching staff. That was the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who had to cut 2021 third-rounder Trey Sermon in favor of undrafted rookie Jordan Mason.

It’s never easy cutting a player who you just drafted a year earlier. It becomes a lot harder when you traded up to draft said player. However, 49ers general manage John Lynch just couldn’t deny that Mason played a lot better than Sermon in the preseason. Here’s the “bottom line” according to the GM. (via San Francisco Chronicle)

“The bottom line, J.P. Mason just played too well,” Lynch said. “And we felt like he made our team better … We got this kid out of Georgia Tech as a backup. And we couldn’t deny at the end of the day that he hadn’t earned a spot on the roster.”

The numbers speak for themselves: during the 49ers’ preseason games, both Mason and Sermon got 19 touches each. Sermon had 39 yards on those touches. As for Mason? He more than doubled Sermon’s numbers, running for 94 yards on the ground. It was abundantly clear that J.P Mason would be a better choice for the team.

As for Trey Sermon, his NFL career isn’t over yet. The Eagles were reportedly interested in him during their training camp. Once Sermon was released by the 49ers, he was immediately picked up by Philly. Here’s to hoping that the running back finds a consistent home in the league.