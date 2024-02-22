We gotta get these guys, San Francisco!

The 2024 NFL offseason will be pivotal for the San Francisco 49ers. It follows a stellar 2023 season that culminated in a 12-5 record and an impressive run to Super Bowl 58. Now, the 49ers are strategically positioning themselves in free agency to fortify their roster for another championship pursuit. This article delves into four interesting free agents who could offer the 49ers the additional depth and skill needed to cement their status as genuine contenders in the upcoming season.

The 49ers' 2023 Season

The 2023 season undoubtedly stood out for the 49ers. They emerged as dominant forces and asserted control over the NFC West. The Niners secured the top seed in the conference and showcased Brock Purdy's potential as a promising quarterback.

Fresh off the sting of their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers are now preparing to confront the challenges of the upcoming 2024 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch face the pivotal task of addressing impending free agency matters. They must navigate the complexities of the market as a crucial part of their offseason agenda.

The 49ers' 2024 Free Agency

During offseason assessments, the 49ers find a silver lining in their salary cap situation. Initially expected to exceed the 2024 salary cap, they've rolled over surplus funds from 2023. This sets a rather favorable stage for offseason moves. Key players like Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey are under contract while rising stars like Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk remain on rookie deals. Aiyuk's fifth-year option is also in play.

Lynch should prioritize securing pass rusher Chase Young, signaling a long-term investment. The future of other impending free agents, however, raises speculation and uncertainty. While retaining backup QB Sam Darnold and guard Jon Feliciano is plausible, potential departures may underscore the 49ers' shift towards youthful talent in the defensive end.

Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the San Francisco 49ers need to sign during the 2024 offseason.

Robert Hunt, OL

The San Francisco 49ers head into the 2024 season with a notable gap in their offensive line. This is a position of concern as they aim to maximize their Super Bowl potential. Robert Hunt emerges as a viable candidate to shore up the right guard position for the 49ers. His tenure with the Miami Dolphins demonstrated his proficiency in pass protection and versatility across various run schemes. We see him aligning well with Shanahan's offensive strategies. Notably, the 49ers ranked 20th in pass block win rate last season, indicating a pressing need for improvement in offensive line performance.

Hunt brings a proven track record from his productive years under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Take note that his offensive schemes bear similarities to Shanahan's. His extensive experience at right guard also adds value to the 49ers. This is especially true considering previous challenges with non-interior offensive linemen transitioning to the position.

Despite limited financial flexibility in free agency, Hunt presents a promising solution for the Niners. He could surely address a critical weakness in their offensive lineup.

Jonah Jackson, OL

Again, addressing the offensive line remains a priority for the 49ers, with Jonah Jackson emerging as another potential solution. As an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions, Jackson's acquisition could provide an immediate boost to San Francisco's offensive front. Despite an injury-ridden conclusion to his 2023 campaign, Jackson has demonstrated Pro Bowl-caliber performances when healthy. His experience as an interior starter, coupled with the presence of talented teammates, positions him favorably to excel alongside stalwarts like Nick Bosa.

Brian Burns, DE

Sure, Nick Bosa remains a dominant force in the 49ers' pass rush. That said, additional support on the defensive front is imperative. This is particularly true given Chase Young's sporadic postseason availability. Even if Young remains with the team, securing a playoff-seasoned edge rusher like Brian Burns would still enhance the 49ers' defensive capabilities.

At 25 years old, Burns enters his prime and should command a substantial contract in the upcoming season. The 49ers may also explore trade opportunities to secure Burns, offering him a long-term deal to fortify their defensive lineup. With an impressive tally of 16.5 sacks on 1,233 career snaps, Burns brings a formidable presence. He averaged approximately 11 sacks per 800 snaps. His addition would be a valuable asset for San Francisco's defensive arsenal.

Steven Nelson, CB

The 49ers' defensive backfield stands out as an area for improvement. This makes the addition of a seasoned veteran like Steven Nelson a prudent move for the 2024 season. Nelson boasts a consistent track record in the NFL, consistently earning PFF coverage grades above 60.0. His impressive stat line underscores his value as a reliable cornerback option for San Francisco. This includes five interceptions and eight pass breakups last season.

Looking Ahead

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2024 NFL season with a blend of optimism and strategic intent. The team remains firmly committed to fortifying key positions to sustain their championship aspirations. With targeted acquisitions like Robert Hunt, Brian Burns, Jonah Jackson, and Steven Nelson, the 49ers can address critical deficiencies. Doing this can also help the Niners leverage the strengths of their existing core. These potential signings underscore a proactive approach by head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, and the entire organization. Signing them could signal a resolute pursuit of excellence in the competitive landscape of the 2024 NFL season.