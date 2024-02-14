The big game is no match for the big day for Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl 58 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but life goes on for everyone involved, including 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, who threw for 255 yards and a touchdown in the 25-22 loss, now turns his attention to improving in the offseason. He also has the “big day” not long after experiencing the “big game,” according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

“He said he might go to Jacksonville, Fla., to train with throwing coach Will Hewlett but that most of his time will be spent in the Bay Area. Oh, he’ll also be heading to an exotic locale next month. Last year at this time, he was preparing for elbow surgery. This year, he’s preparing for his wedding,” Barrows wrote.

Purdy and his fiancée Jenna Brandt became engaged in July 2023, but Purdy said during Super Bowl media day that he did not get to focus much on the upcoming wedding throughout the season, leaving Brandt to plan their special day.

Now, Purdy, who just completed his second season in the NFL, can put more attention into the wedding before his soon-to-be wife walks down the aisle.

Brock Purdy's incredible rise from NFL's Mr. Irrelevant

After becoming ‘Mr. Irrelevant' by being selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy began his rookie season as the 49ers' third-string quarterback behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance's season ended early with an injury, and after a similar fate befell Garoppolo, Purdy became the Niners' starting quarterback.

Surprisingly, he turned in one efficient performance after another and led San Francisco to six consecutive victories. In that six-game stretch, during which he started the final five, Purdy threw for 1,308 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions while posting a 68.3% completion percentage and 112.0 quarterback rating.

Purdy finished his season on a sour note by leaving the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles with an elbow injury that would require offseason surgery. Fortunately, Purdy recovered and became an MVP candidate in 2023, his first full season as the 49ers' starter. Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Purdy struggled to find his footing fully in the playoffs, but he nonetheless led the Niners to comeback victories against both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to get the franchise back to its first Super Bowl since losing the Chiefs in 2020.

While a different setting and 49ers quarterback, San Francisco again fell to Kansas City on the biggest stage, with Patrick Mahomes leading a game-winning drive in overtime to clinch his third Super Bowl title and MVP award.