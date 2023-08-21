Former first-round NFL Draft pick Corey Coleman received a preseason workout with the San Francisco 49ers, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Coleman, a wide receiver, would add depth to San Francisco's offense. Nothing is official yet but this will be a situation to monitor.

Coleman's NFL career

Coleman was a first-round pick and later made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie season back in 2016, recording 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't a spectacular beginning to his career but Coleman displayed signs of promise.

He played in just nine games during the 2017 campaign, finishing with 305 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Coleman ended up on the New York Giants, but saw limited action across eight games played. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since the '18 season, but perhaps the 49ers will give Coleman another chance and sign him.

49ers WR depth

The 49ers already feature an impressive roster. Regardless of who wins the QB job between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold, the 49ers offense is going to perform at a high level.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk currently lead the receiving depth chart. Jauan Jennings is another WR option to keep an eye on. Of course, TE George Kittle, who's dealt with some injury concerns, is a reliable receiving option as well.

Still, potentially adding a player like Coleman is worth the risk. He's 29-years old and was a first-round pick for a reason.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the 49ers as the NFL preseason continues on.