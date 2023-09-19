The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-23 win at SoFi Stadium in Week 2.

Five different 49ers players combined for 206 total receiving yards in the road victory. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel led San Francisco with 63 receiving yards on six receptions. Seven players recorded at least one pass deflection, including linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner. Warner recorded the team's only sack on a third-and-10 in the third quarter, finding a gap in the Rams offensive line before taking down quarterback Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles's 14-yard line.

The Niners will take on the New York Giants on Sept. 21 in Levi's Stadium. The Giants prevailed in a 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs countered with 228 passing yards and one touchdown. Arizona running back James Conner added 106 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

What are some bold predictions before the Niners take on the Giants on Thursday Night Football?

3. Brock Purdy will throw for at least 240 yards, one touchdown

Purdy, a former seventh-round selection for the Niners in the 2022 NFL Draft, ended San Francisco's win over the Rams with 206 passing yards and 17 completions on 25 pass attempts. The former Iowa State quarterback took accountability for a few overthrown passes during last Sunday's matchup.

“Those are on me,” Purdy said, via ESPN Staff Writer Nick Wagoner. “I've got to do better. I've got to hit them in stride and not overthrow them. It's as simple as that. … That's what you've got to do as an NFL quarterback and I put that on myself.”

Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott notched 143 passing yards during Dallas's 40-0 win over New York in Week 1. The Giants are in ninth place in the NFL with 371 total passing yards allowed in 2023, according to NFL.com.

2. Christian McCaffery will record at least 130 rushing yards

McCaffery rushed for 152 yards against the Steelers and 116 against the Rams. The former Carolina Panthers running back recorded one rushing touchdown in both games, including his 14-yard touchdown run with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter against the Rams.

“His speed and acceleration are, I'd say really second to none,” Giants inside linebacker Bobby Okereke said of McCaffrey, via a Tuesday article from Giants Digital Media Coordinator Matt Citak. “He runs with really disciplined angles, he's a downhill runner, he's a cutback runner and I think he has great vision, great speed, acceleration, so he will be a great challenge for us.”

McCaffrey and the Niners run game may be an important part of a potential San Francisco victory over New York at home. The Giants have allowed 273 total rushing yards in 2023, putting them nine yards behind the Carolina Panthers for 26th in the NFL. Both Connor and Dobbs rushed for one touchdown against the Giants in New York's Week 2 win.

1. The 49ers will defeat the Giants by a two-touchdown margin

The Niners offense is currently in seventh place in the NFL with 378 yards per contest in 2023, according to ESPN. Their rushing attack has taken a defining role on their offense so far, slotting in third place in the league with 347 total rushing yards. Their defense isn't too far behind after two games played, taking 12th place in the league with a total of 312.5 yards allowed per outing. New York's defense took three spots behind San Francisco with 322 yards allowed per game.

Purdy will be important in keeping the Niners offense rolling against the Giants.

“He's a good QB,” Giants safety Xavier McKinney said of Purdy, via Citak. “Obviously, they've got a lot of talent over there, just as a team. Offensively, they've got a lot of talent.

“They've got a lot of guys – a lot of weapons that he can give the ball to in space and make things happen but he's a good QB. He has a lot of good reads and it'll be a tough matchup for us but that's any matchup for us.”

The Niners must tap into their offense's potential and keep the Giants from gaining momentum early on. If they can, they may claim victory over New York before facing the Cardinals on Oct. 1.