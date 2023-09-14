New York Jets QB Zach Wilson is stepping back into a starting role after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills. Although they've shared a short time on the same team together, Wilson told reporters he's texted with Rodgers since he suffered his season-ending Achilles injury.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson said he’s texted with Aaron Rodgers a few times since injury, but extent of their conversations have been Wilson telling Rodgers he loves & is thinking of him. Wilson said he’s trying to give Rodgers the space he needs pic.twitter.com/c1csAHYC0S — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 14, 2023

Rodgers and Wilson appeared to develop a close relationship during training camp and the preseason for the Jets, as seen on HBO's Hard Knocks documentary. Rodgers recently thanked everyone who has reached out to him during this difficult time on his own Instagram account.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.”

Wilson started in 9 games last year for the Jets, compiling a 5-4 record before he went down with an injury. The Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason to replace Wilson, but those plans have been put at least temporarily on hold after the brutal injury.

The injury to Rodgers and his ensuing comments have drawn lots of reactions around the league, including those from his own teammates.

Jets QB Zach Wilson is wise to give Aaron Rodgers some space, but he'll need to lean on him as a valuable resource for the rest of the year as the Jets look to return to the postseason.