If he hasn’t already, quarterback Zach Wilson should be packing his bags and getting ready to leave the New York Jets via a trade. General manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine that the Jets have given Wilson’s agent permission to contact other teams about a move.
“Where we are exactly, we’ve given them permission to talk to other teams about a trade,” Douglas said on Wednesday. “I’m going to circle back with [Wilson’s agent] at some point, either this week or next week, just to see how those conversations are going. But other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”
Zach Wilson's tenure with Jets appears to be over
After a disastrous three-year run, low-lighted by a miserable 2023 season, the 24-year-old quarterback and the Jets are in need of a divorce. And, so, what Douglas said Wednesday didn’t come as a surprise.
The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson never fulfilled nor came close to high expectations. He was 12-21 as a starter and completed just 57 percent of his passes in 34 games.
This past season, he was given a second life after two brutal seasons as the starter. After seemingly flourishing under Aaron Rodgers during training camp and the preseason, Wilson replaced his idol four plays into the season when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. Though he showed improvement and had some big-time moments, Wilson ultimately oversaw one of the worst offensive seasons in NFL history and was benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle.
The Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
Rodgers is healthy and prepared to be New York’s No. 1 quarterback in 2024. The Jets seek a quality veteran, like Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, or Ryan Tannehill, to back him up.
And they’re willing to take whatever they can get to ship Wilson out of town.