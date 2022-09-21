RUMOR: Trey Lance injury shutdown amplified by ‘non-medical factors’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been ruled out for the 2022 season, but the reason might not be his ankle injury alone.

Lance has already underwent surgery to fix what the 49ers described as a fibula fracture and “ligament disruption.” He is expected to miss the whole 2022 campaign as he recovers and rehabs from the injury. The team also expressed optimism that their young QB “will recover completely in time for a full return in the 2023 season.”

However, according to Dr. Kenneth Jung, a foot and ankle surgeon who serves as a consultant for the Los Angeles Rams, the injury that Lance has usually just needs 10 to 12 weeks to recover from. If that is the case, it should have been possible for the signal-caller to return near the end of the season and not be totally shutdown.

With that said, Dr. Jung told the San Francisco Chronicle that the 49ers might have other reasons for opting to keep Lance sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

“There could be a lot of non-medical factors that are playing a part in shutting him down — protecting their investment in the future.” Dr. Jung explained. “But usually this injury is about 10 to 12 weeks.”

Regardless of the 49ers’ reason and stance on Trey Lance’s injury, the surgeon shared that it shouldn’t affect the QB’s mobility once he fully recovers. Besides, the said injury is pretty common in American football.

“I think if things go according to plan as far as his rehab, and the injury is as they have described, you would expect him to make a full recovery,” Dr. Jung added.