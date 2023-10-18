The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league, but lost their first game on Sunday. San Francisco lost to the Cleveland Browns 19-17 in a game where Christian McCaffery and Deebo Samuel went down with injuries.

McCaffery and Samuel's injuries will be important to monitor moving forward, as they are the top offensive weapons. The 49ers are a very complete team, which showed on their run to the NFC Championship Game last season. San Francisco also has started the season 5-1.

They can make it to the Super Bowl with their elite defense and talented offense. However, they need to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them in the NFC title game last season. They also need to look out for the Detroit Lions, who have started the season 5-1 and are talented.

With that said, here is why the 49ers must be greedy at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Eagles will be aggressive at the deadline

The Eagles beat the 49ers in the playoffs last season and have an elite roster. If San Francisco wants to get past Philadelphia, they can't afford to stand pat at the trade deadline. The Eagles have been aggressive with trades over the years and will likely do the same this season.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always been aggressive in making moves to improve their roster. Philadelphia has already begun adding more to their roster as they signed Julio Jones to their practice squad. Jones has been a free agent and adds a veteran presence to their receiver room. Jones has played with AJ Brown before, as they were teammates on the Tennessee Titans two seasons ago.

The Eagles have been in trade rumors, linked to adding a player in the secondary. Philadelphia doesn't have many holes, and as they get better, it makes it more difficult for San Francisco to compete with them.

49ers general manager John Lynch needs to continue upgrading San Francisco's roster to prepare for a potential rematch in the playoffs against the highly talented Eagles.

49ers have shown weakness

Although San Francisco is one of the best teams in the league, they showed weakness in Week 6. When McCaffery and Samuel went out against the Browns, the 49ers offense struggled heavily. Brock Purdy has been a high-quality quarterback this season but was unable to overcome Cleveland's defense without two of his top weapons.

The 49ers could use some added depth to their roster. San Francisco was able to add more depth to their pass rush with a trade for Randy Gregory with the Denver Broncos. The 49ers sent a sixth-round pick for Gregory and a seventh-round pick. Gregory made an impact in his debut with San Francisco against Cleveland with a sack and three tackles. The defense is elite, but the offense has room to improve.

The 49ers could add another receiver, but the main target should be on the offensive line. San Francisco has an elite left tackle in Trent Williams but a largely unproven offensive line outside of that. If the 49ers can add to their offensive line, it would help them against elite pass rushes they may face in the playoffs. Philadelphia has a potent pass rush and could get after Purdy. Ensuring the offensive line could help the 49ers counter the Eagles pass rush and give them a better chance at making it to the Super Bowl.

San Francisco isn't a perfect team despite having a ton of talent. If they can improve their roster with a few trades at the deadline, it could help them make it to the Super Bowl.