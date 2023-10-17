The San Francisco 49ers currently sit at 5-1 on the season, in the driver's seat of the NFC West despite Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns won 19-17 after the usually sure-footed kicker Jake Moody missed wide right for Kyle Shanahan's team.

Recently the 49ers' QB Brock Purdy got a glowing endorsement from Rob Gronkowski, the legendary Patriots tight end turned broadcaster. Shanahan explained in detail a series of ‘questionable' play calls at the end of the team's loss on Sunday.

Following the game, Shanahan did his best to turn the loss into a positive, despite the crushing nature of how it all went down.

49ers Back To Work After Crushing Browns Loss

The 49ers had a 15-game win streak in the regular season snapped, adding to the unfamiliar losing feeling in the team's locker room after the game.

Shanahan alluded to the odd feeling of returning to San Francisco after a loss in a press conference.

Shanahan shares his message to the team after today's loss ⬇ pic.twitter.com/BPvQ2Y3Thj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

Shanahan Takes Blame for Browns Loss

Shanahan said the 49ers made too many mistakes in the losing effort and took the blame for it. He added that the 49ers are ready to get back to work in hopes of correcting the mistakes in time for their Week 7 showdown with the Vikings on the road.

“It's time to get back in, go to to work, and make sure we come back next week stronger.”

The game is set for next Monday night in Minnesota. Shanahan, Purdy, Moody and the 49ers will be ready after time back home, Shanahan alluded to, while sharing his rationale for heading back to the Bay Area instead of staying out East.

“Since we had the extra day, it didn’t bother us as much,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said according to NBC.

“We’re coming back here, and we have an eight-day week, which is really unusual in this league. So we didn’t feel we needed to do it.”