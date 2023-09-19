The San Francisco 49ers signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Former Cowboys’ CB Anthony Brown, who tore his Achilles while with Dallas last season and was on Pittsburgh’s practice squad until this week, signed today with the 49ers’ 53-man roster, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anthony Brown, a former sixth-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, played in 94 games and started in 69 for the Cowboys from 2016-22. He has recorded a total of 324 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 59 pass deflections, five forced fumbles and nine interceptions during his NFL career.

Five cornerbacks made the 49ers initial 2023 roster, including Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir and Isaiah Oliver. All three took starting spots on the team's depth chart. Ward, a former Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, logged 10 tackles during San Francisco's 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Niners signed Oliver to a two-year contract in the offseason.

Seven 49ers, including the three starting cornerbacks, notched one pass deflection in the San Francisco victory. Lenoir and Oliver both picked off passes from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Oliver made a key tackle on Los Angeles running back Kyren Williams on a fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter as the Niners were up by 10 points.

“He had a huge game today,” Niners linebacker Fred Warner said after the win over the Rams, via The Athletic Senior Writer Matt Barrows. “I think this was great for him and his confidence.

“Isaiah’s a great player. We signed him for a reason. He’s gotten better and better as time’s gone on. I’m really happy for him and the performance he had.”

Anthony Brown will join a Niners defense that has allowed a total of 495 passing yards and a 64.4% completion percentage in the 2023 season, according to NFL.com. The figures would place them in 23rd and 10th in the NFL, respectively. Its four interceptions put it one spot behind the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the league.