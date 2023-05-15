Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the scariest defenses in the NFL. After signing who he believes was the best nickel cornerback in free agency, new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks thinks the 49ers could become even more dangerous on defense.

San Francisco signed Isaiah Oliver to a two-year, almost $7 million contract this offseason. Wilks is eager to have a player of Oliver’s caliber playing for the 49ers, via David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“We wanted to make sure we went out and got the best nickel in free agency,” Wilks said. “And that’s what we went out and did.”

Oliver was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018. He went on to appear in 62 games with Atlanta, starting 32. He racked up 203 tackles, 34 passes defended and two interceptions.

Injuries hurt Oliver’s career during his time with Atlanta. He appeared in just 16 total games over his final two years with the team. However, he is still just 26-years-old and comes with a high draft pedigree. After showing some potential when he was on the field, Wilks thinks Oliver will shine in San Francisco.

The 49ers had the best defense in the league last season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. However, their pass defense was definitely their weak point as San Francisco ranked 20th, allowing 222.9 YPG.

Isaiah Oliver will be tasked with helping remedy the 49ers’ aerial issues. Steve Wilks thinks he’s up for the challenge. After a run to the NFC Championship game last season, San Francisco is ready to run it back with Wilks and Oliver added to their defense.