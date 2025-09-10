San Francisco 49ers wideout Ricky Pearsall is being singled out by NFL executives as the league’s most likely breakout player this season. After a rookie campaign cut short by injuries and circumstances beyond his control, the 24-year-old receiver now finds himself in a position to become a featured weapon in one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

Pearsall’s story is already remarkable. Drafted in the first round in 2024, his season was nearly over before it began after he survived a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery. He then lost time to shoulder and hamstring issues, delaying his debut until midseason. Despite those setbacks, he managed 17 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown. He flashed his first-round potential late in the year with back-to-back games of 147 and 69 yards.

A golden opportunity for Ricky Pearsall with the 49ers

The 49ers’ confidence in Pearsall stems from both necessity and potential. With Deebo Samuel traded and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from a knee injury, San Francisco needs Pearsall to step in immediately alongside quarterback Brock Purdy. Tight end George Kittle’s early-season absence only increases his importance in the passing game.

Executives believe Pearsall’s combination of speed, route running, and strong hands can fill the void.

“I am high on Ricky, and he should see plenty of targets,” one NFC executive said. “He just has to prove he can stay healthy.”

That health will be critical. At Florida and Arizona State, Pearsall was a steady producer with more than 2,200 yards across three seasons, averaging 15.1 yards per reception. The 49ers banked on those skills when they drafted him 31st overall, impressed by his 4.41-second 40-yard dash and strength at the combine.

Pearsall and Purdy trained together this offseason to sharpen their chemistry, with both players emphasizing timing and rhythm that had been missing during an interrupted rookie year. If that work translates to Sundays, San Francisco could have found its next difference-maker at receiver.

For a team with championship aspirations, Pearsall’s emergence is more than a luxury. It might be a necessity.