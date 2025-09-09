San Francisco 49ers fans can feel a little bit of relief about the team amid mounting injuries, particularly concerning the status of wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

The 28-year-old wideout exited last Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury, putting his availability for the Niners' Week 2 contest in question. Tests have already been done on his shoulder, and it seems like Jennings has avoided the kind of injury that would keep him sidelined for a long time.

“At this point, it does not appear Jauan Jennings' shoulder injury is serious. Some good injury news after a rough one on Monday,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

San Francisco is still waiting for the result of the MRI exam at the time of this writing, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, though, it's been noted that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believed that the initial tests looked good.

Before he left the Seahawks game, which the 49ers won, 17-13, Jennings, who missed much of the training camp because of a calf injury, had reeled in two of five targets for only 16 receiving yards.

Apart from him, tight end George Kittle also sustained a hamstring injury in the same contest and has since been declared sidelined for multiple weeks.

Injuries have become a big headache so early in the 2025 NFL regular season for San Francisco. Even before the 49ers stepped on the field against Seattle, they were already troubled by superstar running back Christian McCaffrey's calf issue. McCaffrey ended up getting the green light to play in Week 1. That is not to mention the status of quarterback Brock Purdy, who' been revealed to have picked up injuries to his toe and shoulder, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

If Jennings is ultimately ruled out for Week 2's game versus the New Orleans Saints on the road, San Francisco could have a lot on the plate downfield for the likes of Ricky Pearsall and even Kendrick Bourne, who had just signed a contract to reunite with the 49ers.