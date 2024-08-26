The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with two players who want new contracts, and both look like they could potentially go over into the regular season. Trent Williams, one of the best offensive tackles in the league, is looking for his contract to be adjusted, and he's been doing other things in his spare time while the 49ers work out something with him. With the regular season approaching, there's a chance Williams won't see the field, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“I was told by somebody involved in the situation that he is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted. He has three years left on his deal, that could bleed into the regular season with it just being a few weeks away,” Fowler said. “This is a player that has made about $150 million in his career, he's been taking up golf trying to stay away from the team.”

Fowler says the 49ers are hoping that Williams will be in the lineup, and they have some options on how to fix his contract so he can be back.

“He's still training of course trying to get ready for the season potentially, but he's not overly stressed to be out there right now and he's the fourth highest-paid left tackle despite being the best the last few years,” Fowler said. “The 49ers know they have to do something here and they can sweeten the guarantees.”

Trent Williams is looking for a new contract from the 49ers

Trent Williams has not reported to training camp and has also held out of the preseason program. As of now, he's accumulated more than $3 million in fines for not coming to camp and lost an additional $1.1 million for skipping the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. He's currently playing on a six-year, $130 million contract and potentially looking for more guarantees. Williams is one of the best tackles in the league and he wants to be paid like one, and he has the resume to back up his case.

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey have had some of their best seasons thanks to Williams, and he's helped the 49ers go to three straight NFC championships.

Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, and Christian Darrisaw all are making more money annually than Williams, and he's most likely looking to get into the same range as them. Head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested during an interview that things may be close with Williams and that they're doing what they can to sign him.

“I've had some contact with him. It's been good talking to him,” Shanahan said. “We're negotiating hard. Hopefully, it's getting close.”

The 49ers will need Williams if they want to continue their dominance in the NFC, and hopefully they can get a deal done soon.