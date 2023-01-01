By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers fans hoping for a miraculous midseason comeback from quarterback Trey Lance should stop holding their breath. The 49ers’ second-year signal caller was forced to have a second surgery on his injured right ankle.

Trey Lance, who suffered a major ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, needed another surgery to “remove hardware” left behind after the initial procedure back in September, the 49ers announced:

“Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.”

The 49ers anticipate Trey Lance to make a full recovery and be available once OTA’s roll around for the 2023 season.

While the framing from the team makes the entire ordeal appear pretty minor, it’s never good news when the initial surgery needs a clean-up job. San Francisco gave up serious draft capital in order to move up and pick Lance and they’re not exactly getting a return on their investment right now.

As things stand, Brock Purdy looks to have as much of a shot at the starting position next season as Trey Lance does. How he performs in the postseason and how far he takes them could very well edge him closer to landing the QB job.

Trey Lance will be entering Year 3 after two injury-riddled seasons. Time’s running out.