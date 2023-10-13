The undefeated San Francisco 49ers will head into the Dawg Pound to take on the Cleveland Browns. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Browns prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers demolished the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 last weekend on Sunday Night Football. Initially, many thought this was going to be a great match. But the 49ers turned a close game into a blowout. Amazingly, Brock Purdy went 17 for 24 for 252 yards with four touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 51 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason rushed 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel had three receptions for 55 yards while rushing five times for 30 yards. Likewise, Brandon Aiyuk had four catches for 58 yards. Tight end George Kittle had a great day, catching all three of his passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns.

Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Kevin Givens all had a sack. Additionally, the defense forced four turnovers in an absolutely dominant performance against an overwhelmed Cowboys team.

The Browns had a bye week. However, they are hurting. The Browns were already without Nick Chubb, who is out for the year. Now, they got the bad news that Deshaun Watson will not play in Week 6 as he is still dealing with injuries that caused him to miss the Week 4 game.

The Browns lead the all-time series 12-8. However, the 49ers destroyed the Browns 31-3 in their last encounter in Santa Clara. The Browns have won the last three home games against the 49ers. Furthermore, the 49ers have not won in Cleveland since November 11, 1984. But this is a great opportunity to end that slump.

Here are the 49ers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Browns Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-108)

Cleveland Browns: +9.5 (-112)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The offense is rolling. Thus, expect a lot of passing and running from a high-powered offense. Purdy has passed for 1,271 yards, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions. Likewise, McCaffrey has rushed 99 times for 510 yards while averaging 102 yards per game with seven touchdowns. McCaffrey also has 20 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown.

Aiyuk now has 21 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Samuel has 20 catches for 302 yards and one score. Kittle has 17 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, these three are all threats to score at any given moment.

Javon Hargrave has been an excellent addition to the defense and now has six solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Drake Jackson has four solo tackles and three sacks. Warner has 29 solo tackles with two sacks and one interception. Likewise, Greenlaw has 27 solo tackles and one sack. Deommodore Lenoir has 25 solo tackles and one interception. Additionally, Nick Bosa has seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can continue running the ball efficiently and move the chains. Then, they can cover if their defense continues to play aggressively toward the ball and make stops.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns are in trouble. Now, they must start PJ Walker at quarterback. Walker must play one of the most ferocious defenses in the league. Thus, he must get some help from his running back.

Jerome Ford has rushed 50 times for 186 yards and one touchdown while also catching 10 passes for 77 yards and two scores. Ultimately, he has done okay since taking the reigns after Chubb's injury. Amari Cooper has 18 receptions for 259 yards and one score. However, he struggled to connect with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the last game. How will he do with Walker? Elijah Moore has 17 receptions for 148 yards but has not scored a touchdown yet. Meanwhile, David Njoku has 16 catches for 138 yards.

The defense has two strong players that can rush the passer. First, there is Myles Garrett, one of the best players in the NFL. Garrett has eight solo tackles and 5.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. The Browns need these two to help keep them in the game.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can move the chains. Also, Garrett and Okoronkwo must get to the quarterback while also stopping McCaffrey.

Final 49ers-Browns Prediction & Pick

This would have been a much more competitive game if Watson and Chubb were healthy. Unfortunately, the game of football is unforgiving. The 49ers have been there too many times. Regardless, they will play their style and run all over the Browns. 49ers cover the spread.

Final 49ers-Browns Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-108)