The San Francisco 49ers will head to Minneapolis for a Monday Night showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a 49ers-Vikings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 49ers lost 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns last weekend. Somehow, San Francisco was in a position to win despite struggling all day on offense. But Jake Moody missed the game-winning field goal. Significantly, Brock Purdy went 12 for 27 with 125 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Christian McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 43 yards while catching three passes for nine yards but left with an oblique injury. Then, Jordan Mason rushed five times for 27 yards and a score. Brandon Aiyuk caught four receptions on 10 targets for 76 yards. Meanwhile, George Kittle had one catch for a yard. Deebo Samuel left with an injury.

The Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 19-13 last weekend. Ultimately, they built a lead and then held on while also knocking Justin Fields out of the game. Kirk Cousins went 21 for 31 with 181 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Alexander Mattison rushed 18 times for 44 yards. KJ Osborn had four receptions for 48 yards. Amazingly, the defense had five sacks, with Danielle Hunter tacking two takedowns.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 25-23-1. Also, the Niners have won two in a row in this series. But the Vikings have won six in a row at home against the 49ers. Somehow, the Niners have not won in Minnesota since 1992.

Here are the 49ers-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Vikings Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -6.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 44 (-110)

Under: 44 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings Week 7

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL. However, they suffered a loss last week. They also lost three significant players to injury, as offensive tackle Trent Williams also sustained an injury, along with McCaffrey and Samuel. Ultimately, the Niners need better production from their offense.

Purdy has passed for 1,396 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception. Thus, he has done well but may need to do more this weekend. McCaffrey is questionable but has rushed 110 times for 553 yards with seven touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 177 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Mason has rushed 21 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiving core will be without Samuel. Therefore, Aiyuk and Kittle must step up. Aiyuk has caught 25 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kittle has 18 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has held its ground. Furthermore, they may get one of their key players back on Monday, as Dre Greenlaw is trending in the right direction after missing last week's contest. Greenlaw has 27 solo tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, Fred Warner continues to dominate, with 32 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. Nick Bosa has 10 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, Drake Jackson has four solo tackles and three sacks.

The 49ers will cover the spread if the offense can move the chains. Additionally, the defense must force Cousins to pass and rattle him.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

The Vikings have been without their top weapon, Justin Jefferson, for the last few weeks. Now, they must take down a powerful defense without him. It will be a tough test for Cousins, who usually struggles in primetime.

Cousins has passed for 1,679 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. Ultimately, he needs help from Mattison, who has rushed 82 times for 320 yards but has yet to score a touchdown. TJ Hockenson has 36 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns this season. Additionally, Osborn has 17 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has been inconsistent. Regardless, they have a monster player in Hunter, who has 22 solo tackles and eight sacks. Harrison Smith has 26 solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, D.J. Wonnum has nine solo tackles and two sacks. Overall, the defense has combined for three interceptions.

The Vikings will cover the spread if their offense can move the chains and they can run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must stop Aiyuk and Kittle while also preventing the 49ers from running the ball.

Final 49ers-Vikings Prediction & Pick

The 49ers and Vikings are both dealing with injuries. San Francisco has the better squad, even with the injuries. Yet, the Vikings are at home and will have the motivation to keep this game close and steal it. Expect this game to go down to the wire, with the Vkkings covering the odds.

