By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

In many ways, 2022 has been a mixed bag for Marvel when it comes to the films and series the studio has released this year. While there are surefire hits from the studio, there were some misses as well, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But on the other side of the coin are offerings that resonated well amongst fans and critics alike. We take a look below at the best releases from the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year.

5 best Marvel films and series of 2022 ranked

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The most recent entry in this list is also one of Marvel Studios’ most heartwarming offerings in a while. Directed by James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiered on Disney Plus and revolves around Mantis’ plan to cheer Peter Quill up during Christmas by enlisting Drax’s help to give him Kevin Bacon as a present. What follows is an abrupt trip to earth to innocently abduct the Footloose actor and bring him to Star-Lord in Knowhere.

Happy Holidays from the Guardians 🎄 Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WM6oe9LmDb — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) December 18, 2022

As expected, Quill was surprised and frustrated with the two for kidnapping Bacon against his will. For his part, the actor realizes what’s going on and returns to infuse Knowhere with a kind of holiday spirit that can only be found on Earth. In the end, the short special manages to deliver one final surprise to Star-Lord with Mantis revealing to be his sister as everyone gets in on the spirit of Christmas.

What makes the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday so special is that it manages to deliver the laughs and emotions while driving the story forward. With Volume III only months away, Gunn’s final film for the MCU has been carefully set up without adding too much baggage to the plot or veering away from what makes the Guardians relatable to fans. All in all, this special succeeds in many aspects where other Marvel offerings for 2022 have failed.

4. Werewolf By Night

In all of its years of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has revolved mainly around the existence of superheroes and their struggle against the forces of evil. But recently, the overall franchise has tried its best to steer away from the usual formula by dipping into other genres. While the end result has been questionable for Multiverse of Madness and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Werewolf By Night certainly passes the test with flying colors.

Just watched Werewolf by Night, and holy shit what a movie! It’s about time the MCU dipped their toes into horror, and this was a perfect project showcase some awesome characters. Elsa, Jack and Ted (Swamp Thing) would be an awesome trio to expand on. pic.twitter.com/1uXLsqICNg — Doctor Mammoth | Doctor Fate Era (@MammothRick) December 14, 2022

Touted as a special presentation, Werewolf By Night revolves around Jack Russell’s effort to save Man-Thing after a competition to slay the mystical being starts to gain the mysterious Bloodstone gem. This competition is ultimately won by Elsa Bloodstone, daughter of the man who previously owned the gem, and the reason why the said competition even started.

What makes this presentation a gem amongst Marvel’s offerings this 2022 is how it embraced the classic horror genre and still managed to incorporate these comic book-based characters in it. This just shows that the MCU can achieve something new and compelling just by going for a fresh story and the vision to pull it off.

3. Ms. Marvel

Before Ms. Marvel was shown on Disney Plus, almost everybody had little to no idea what the character was about or how the story will progress. What was known, though, is that the teenage superhero with Pakistani roots was somehow related to Captain Marvel herself in the MCU. After six episodes of its first season, the series managed to introduce Kamala Khan well to fans and how her story in the Marvel Universe is going to play out.

Ms. Marvel Season 1 (2022) is really fun and has great scenes and also adds the first official Mutant to the MCU I don't think the final episode is that good but this show is still great I am giving it a 9/10 pic.twitter.com/soJnLWsWqJ — Movie News for Fun (@MovieNewsforFun) December 14, 2022

This Marvel series on Disney Plus does this feat by coming up with a creative approach to storytelling that resonated well with fans. Along with its effort to incorporate other cultures into the story, Ms. Marvel also accomplishes to present a relatable hero in Kamala, one that echoes the journey of Peter Parker when he started as Spider-Man in the comics. Although there were some visible plotholes in the story, the first season succeeds in introducing Kamala to the MCU while building up hype for her upcoming appearance in The Marvels.

2. Moon Knight

Along with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight was another series that landed on Disney Plus this 2002. This one, though, veered away from the former’s teenage superhero formula by going for a mix of Indiana Jones and a surprising dive into certain mental health issues while blending Egyptian mythology into the mix. Of course, this wild blend of elements won’t work without the impressive performance of Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector and Steven Grant.

IMDb has listed “Moon Knight” at number #7 in their Top 10 Best TV Series of 2022. pic.twitter.com/aWvjyb7Qtm — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) December 12, 2022

What makes Moon Knight one of MCU’s best offerings this 2022 is how it delivered the usual heroic journey with a complex character suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder at the center. The end result is a fun first season that doesn’t lack in action, mystery, and somehow, a sort of family tragedy that will pull the hearts of most fans. While it remains to be seen whether Marvel is going to greenlit a season 2, the initial showing of Moon Knight is already a win for the studio.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Right on top of Marvel’s best offerings for 2022 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Unlike Multiverse of Madness or Love and Thunder, Ryan Coogler manages to deliver a story that wins over fans and critics alike without pandering too much to nostalgia or the usual tropes. Right at the center of this MCU film is Shuri’s journey to overcome the loss of her brother, the late T’Challa, just in time to save Wakanda from Namor. In the end, Shuri accomplishes this feat without giving in to her inner demons while becoming her country’s new Black Panther. Plus, that neat post-credits scene ties up the late Chadwick Boseman’s arc in the Marvel Universe while opening new opportunities for his story to move forward.

we’re not talking about Letitia Wright’s PERFORMANCE in #WakandaForever enough…the way she masterfully displays rage and sadness to step up as The Black Panther while still having Shuri’s comedic energy and charm we loved from the first film, GIVE HER HER TENS! pic.twitter.com/Pl1doYKIka — thee bad guy (@thescarletprint) December 11, 2022

Although 2022 has been a mixed bag for Marvel, 2023 is shaping up to be an awesome year for the studio. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.III on the horizon, next year is going to be a good one for fans of this cinematic universe.