MyUniverse returns again this year in the WWE 2K23 version of Visual Concept’s annual wrestling video game. This year’s version of the Universe Mode has major changes, and we’re here to talk about the 5 biggest changes players can expect from this year’s outing.

5 Biggest Changes in WWE 2K23 MyUniverse Mode

5. More Control for Players

This year’s Universe Mode promises to bring more control for players in many ways – from how matches go, how promos go, and how rivalries end. Post-match events are also now within the control of the player, and players can now reduce the randomness of the events that happen.

Of course, sometimes it’s that randomness that makes Universe Mode fun. Just sitting back and watch the story unfold with random interactions between feuding wrestlers is what many fans want to do. But for those who want more creative control on how their booked matches will go by, this year’s MyUniverse will give players control in spades.

4. The New Momentum Resource System

One way to manage this creative control is the new momentum resource system. For those who want to be reined in sometimes in their ability to control the narrative, the new momentum resource system will help them keep things spicy.

Superstars winning matches will star accruing the new momentum resource, a resource that the player can spend to book special events that take place before, during, or after matches. This is how players can book specific events in their shows and stories.

3. More Engaging Rivalry System

Superstars with enough momentum can also use their momentum to spice up rivalries, as players now have more options when it comes to setting up their rivalries and how they want to settle feuds. For example, players can now choose whether or not a losing wrestler will shake the outstretched hand of a winning wrestler they’ve been feuding with after a match. Before, this plays out randomly, and the wrestler’s actions will be based entirely on the personality of the wrestlers involved in an angle. The same is true for WWE 2K23’s Universe Mode, but now players can spend their Momentum points to dictate how these wrestlers will react, giving players more control over their interactions.

2. A Momentum-Free Universe Mode

For those who don’t want to be constrained by the new momentum mode, however, there’s an entirely new mode to cater to your creative dreams.

With the momentum resource enabled by default on Universe Mode, there’s a separate Free mode where players can just do whatever they want, momentum-free. In this mode, players have full control of their Universe, and can absolutely dictate what their wrestlers will do, how they will react, and who will win matches.

That’s something you definitely can’t do in real life, in any promotion there is today. Fantasy book to your heart’s content.

1. WWE 2K’s biggest roster ever

And of course, number 1 is WWE 2K23’s massive roster, a roster that is enhanced further by the upcoming post-launch DLC. With over 200 wrestlers and managers to choose from, the WWE 2K23 Universe is the player’s oyster. We just hope that this year’s version would be much more stable compared to last year’s, so we really can book to our heart’s contents – that importing created wrestlers won’t be a problem and that players can seamlessly update their rosters without a problem. If we have those, then everything will just be too sweet.

WWE 2K23 will be coming out on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. Pre-purchasing either the Deluxe Edition or the Icon Edition and players will be able to play the game three days ahead on March 14, 2023.