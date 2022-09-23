5 details you likely missed from She-Hulk episode 6

Jennifer Walters’ adventure this week had her dealing with old insecure high school buddies, dating issues, and a slugfest with Titania. Add a series of complicated divorce cases to the mix and you’ve got a fun installment this week. Of course, along with those elements, Marvel fans are spoiled with clever details and hidden trivia. We take a look below at the best She-Hulk episode 6 easter eggs and what they really mean.

5 She-Hulk episode 6 easter eggs

5. Mr. Immortal

While Jennifer was off attending Lulu’s wedding as a bridesmaid, Nikki, her paralegal, and Mallory Book, a fellow lawyer, handled a divorce case involving Craig Hollis. As it turns out, Hollis is immortal and has used his ability to get married multiple times. At the same time, he also used his immortality to get out of those marriages.

#SheHulk Spoilers Alert: The sixth episode featured a man named Mr. Immortal played by David Pasquesi. In the comics, he is the first and only known member of a species called Homo Supreme, Craig Hollis is the immortal founder of the superhero team, the Great Lakes Avengers. pic.twitter.com/YkCQ8WcSFi — The Marvel Bulletin (@marvelbulletin_) September 22, 2022

In the comics, Craig Hollis does exist as Mr. Immortal, a comedic hero most popularly known as part of the Great Lakes Avengers. Hollis and this band of characters are often seen as jokes in the superhero community, an element that greatly ties into their comedy-centric nature in the comics. Here in She-Hulk, Hollis is aged up a bit. And rather than being a hero, fans now see him as an old man using his ability to fraud women.

4. Vampires

After hashing their strategy out, Nikki, Mallory, and Craig meet the latter’s wives to discuss their demands. But before that happens, Craig mentions his first wife, Baroness Cromwell, and the staggering amount of wealth she left him.

#SheHulk gives us our second reference to Lily Cromwell, also called Baroness Blood. With Blade being on the horizon, I can definitely see her joining the MCU.#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw#Titania #Shulkie pic.twitter.com/Jvp5JDTtB4 — Jeet Laha is waiting for Daredevil on She-Hulk (@laha_jeet) September 22, 2022

While this may seem something not worth paying attention to, Baroness Cromwell is a vampire in the comics. Also known as Baroness Blodd, the mention of Cromwell suggests that vampires doe exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and can even be the source of Hollis’ immortality. Furthermore, vampires are expected to make their MCU debut sooner than later, especially with Mahershala Ali’s Blade staled to debut in the coming years.

3. An obscure reference to Loki

After helping Hollis resolve his divorce cases, Nikki and Mallory go online and stumble upon a website called Intelligencia. On the home page, fans see several articles, with Hollis landing on a car being the most prominent of them. The best one is located on the upper left portion of the page and it links to another Marvel series.

The Intelligencia website has Cookeville listed a travel suggestion. This location was also bombed by Sylvie with reset charges in Episode 2 of Loki.#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Loki #Titania #Shulkie pic.twitter.com/WsrL1uR7sP — Jeet Laha is waiting for Daredevil on She-Hulk (@laha_jeet) September 22, 2022

Seen in that area is a link to the Top 10 Best Travel Destinations and a thumbnail using a map of Cookeville. The location in question is the same one Sylvie time-bombed in one episode of Loki season 1. Whether Marvel has more plans for Cookeville or not remains to be seen. The thing to take note here is the subtle way these projects are being linked together.

2. The Intelligencia

Speaking of the Intelligencia website, it’s no accident this particular name was used by Marvel. In the comics, the Intelligencia is a collective of science-based super-villains who banded together to take on the Hulk and his allies.

Intelligencia, a group that consists of the greatest criminal minds on Earth in the comics, were teased for the #MCU in new #SheHulk episode. Mister Sinister was previously a member on the team. pic.twitter.com/m1mG2UgA1r — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) September 22, 2022

During a run several years ago, the Intelligencia worked behind the scenes to transform General Ross Thunderbolt, Bruce Banner’s old nemesis, into the Red Hulk. Some of the group’s notable members include Red Wizard, The Mad Thinker, M.O.D.O.K., The Wizard, Egghead, Doctor Doom, Mr. Sinister, and The Leader, a villain rumored to be the main antagonist of the She-Hulk series and the confirmed antagonist for Captain America: New World Order.

1. HulkKing

Just like the ending to a previous episode which had the Wrecking Crew talk about their boss, this installment teases the appearance of the show’s main antagonist near the conclusion. In a message from someone called the HulkKing, the question is asked if the next phase of the plan is ready to go.

#SheHulk Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

Who do you guys think is the ‘HulkKing’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/3huHLtLLe2 — fandom crunch ✨ THE MIDNIGHTS ERA IS COMING (@FandomCrunch) September 22, 2022

The episode’s ending revolves around several men in a laboratory handling Gamma-irridiated blood in containers. Taking the Wrecking Crew’s plan to take Jennifer’s blood, the appearance of this message, and the final scene, there’s growing speculation that the Leader is involved in these plans. It should be remembered that the origin of this villain occurred way back in Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk when a drop of Bruce Banner’s blood made its way to an open wound on Samuel Sterns’ head. This would lead to an enhanced intelligence and a desire to get even with the Hulk.

With She-Hulk passing its halfway mark in episode 6, fans will be eager to see how the series progresses from this point on. Of course, the surprises won’t stop there as there are still tons of hidden details and fun trivia to look out for, specifically the appearance of one Matt Murdock in future episodes. In any case, it pays well to keep your eyes open for those awesome easter eggs.