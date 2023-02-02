February 2023 is finally here and we are set to see new games released on the Nintendo Switch. There are a lot of exciting games that we have on our list but we’ll be listing our top 5 games on Nintendo Switch that will be available this February 2023.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Release Date: February 16, 2023

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is Final Fantasy’s music game that is getting ported over to the Nintendo Switch. It’s a rhythm action game packed with 385 carefully selected music tracks from across the whole Final Fantasy series which brings the music altogether in one game. The game includes popular tracks from a total of 46 different games featuring the latest music from Final Fantasy I to Final Fantasy XV in the main series, as well as remakes, spin-offs, and various different soundtrack CDs.

The game lets you push buttons in time with the music’s beat to match triggers moving across the screen on 3 different types of stages. The game mechanics are fairly easy to learn and has four different difficulty settings. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line also has an online multiplayer mode that lets you play with up to 8 players in total.

For fans of the Final Fantasy series as well as music game enthusiasts, this is one of the games on Nintendo Switch being released this February 2023 that you shouldn’t miss!

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Release Date: February 17, 2023

Tales of Symphonia is an action RPG that is one of the most critically-acclaimed titles in the series that returns with a full HD remastering. The story takes place in Sylvarant, a world in danger of extinction due to the exploitation of mana by an evil group thought to be sealed away by the hero Mithos 4,000 years ago. Colette, The Chosen One, receives an oracle from the heavenly institution Cruxis, and sets out on a World Regeneration journey with her childhood friend Llyod. This profound and magnificent adventure fantasy is spun by rich characters rich in personality and full of charm.

Fans of the series would be more than delighted to relive the action and adventure as this is one of the new Nintendo Switch game titles to be released this February 2023.

Digimon World: Next Order

Release Date: February 22, 2023

Originally released on PS Vita and PS4, Digimon World: Next Order finally finds its way into the Nintendo Switch console launching on February 22, 2023. In this series, the stakes are high with Digimon World: Next Order as your Digimon will only Digivolve if you meet certain requirements or they die and be reborn. Quite harsh, but we are just stating facts, okay? Expect to spend a lot of time nurturing your precious Digimon and save the world from utter destruction.

In Digimon World: Next Order, you are set to find and recruit as many faithful Digimon companions as possible to rebuild the Digital World. You are tasked to balance both training and exploration to stop the virus-infected lead by Machinedramon from causing complete destruction. The question is, will you be able to accomplish it?

Octopath Traveler II

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Octopath Traveler II is the latest entry in the Octopath Traveler series. The first installment which was initially released back in 2018 (that has sold over 3 million copies worldwide), takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture into an exciting new era. Where you will go, what you will do, and whose tale you bring to life is all up to YOU. Every path is yours to take so embark on an adventure all your own.

Octopath Traveler II is a definite must-get for all the JRPG fans out there.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Following Kirby and the Forgotten Land (winner of the Best Family Game in The Game Awards 2022, in case you missed it) is to be followed by a classic Kirby title as Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remaster is set to be launched on February 24, 2023. The Wii game made good on its title by taking Kirby back to the land of dreams is something to look forward to since it will be coming with a ton of extras alongside its release.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is back for a 4-player platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash-landed on Planet Popstar. Float and fight along with friends on the same system, where each player can control another Kirby or one of Kirby’s iconic friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee.

Notable releases this February 2023 are Drainus (to be released today, February 2), Life is Strange 2 (to be released today, February 2), Blanc (to be released on February 14), and Clive ‘N’ Wrench (to be released on February 24).