These five performances were clutch.

NFL playoff performances can sometimes be the difference between a player going down in history as one of the greats or being just a good player. A player's legacy grows when he can lead his city to success in the postseason. Would Joe Flacco be remembered as fondly in Baltimore if he hadn't had his 2012 Super Bowl run? Patrick Mahomes has done some great things since becoming a starting quarterback in the NFL, but one performance stands out above the rest. The list of great playoff performances is a long one. Let's look at where Flacco and Mahomes land on the five greatest NFL playoff performances ranking.

5. Kellen Winslow, 1981 AFC Divisional

Kellen Winslow's performance in the 1981 AFC Divisional playoff would be looked at more fondly if the Chargers hadn't lost the following week in the AFC Championship. However, we need to give the tight end the credit he deserves for his heroic performance while injured. Winslow had multiple injuries but put on a show to defeat the Miami Dolphins. The game set records at the time for most points scored in a playoff game, most total yards by both teams and most passing yards by both teams. Winslow set an individual record, hauling in 13 receptions to go along with a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

The Chargers went on to win 41-38 in overtime, but the game almost never made it that far. Dolphins kicker Uwe von Schamann had a 43-yard field goal attempt to win the game, but Winslow made a heroic effort to get his fingertips on the ball and block the field goal. The 13 receptions, 166 yards, and a touchdown were enough to make Winslow a hero, but the blocked field goal and the image of him getting carried off the field after the game made him a legend.

4. Marcus Allen, Super Bowl XVIII

The Washington Redskins were heavy favorites to win their second straight Super Bowl when they faced the Los Angeles Raiders in Tampa, Florida. However, they didn't account for the effect Marcus Allen could have on the game. A 74-yard rushing touchdown was the signature play in a performance that saw Allen rack up 191 yards, two touchdowns, and the Super Bowl MVP award.

3. Steve Young, Super Bowl XXIX

Young sat behind Joe Montana for many years, but after injuries in 1991 and 1992, the 49ers made Young the starter. The fans criticized Young for being unable to win the big game even after leading the league in passing for four straight seasons. In 1994, Young had 3,969 yards, 35 touchdowns, ten interceptions. He also contributed on the ground, tallying 293 yards and seven touchdowns, earning the NFL MVP Award. People still wondered if he was going to be able to win the Super Bowl.

Young proved the haters wrong, opening Super Bowl XXIX with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Rice, and running away with a 49-26 victory. Young had 325 passing yards, six touchdowns, and 49 more yards on the ground.

2. Patrick Mahomes, 2019 Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes has never been a starter in the NFL and missed the AFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the final four teams remaining for six straight seasons. Mahomes' best feat may have been his first when he led the Chiefs to glory through unlikely circumstances. The Chiefs started the playoffs in a 24-0 hole to the Houston Texans. However, Mahomes threw four touchdowns before halftime to put Kansas City in the lead. The Chiefs won 51-31 on 321 passing yards, 53 rushing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Chiefs got behind again in the AFC Championship game against Tennessee, but Mahomes rallied off 294 passing yards, 53 rushing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one on the ground to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV. Believe it or not, the Chiefs were down again in the Super Bowl, with San Francisco holding a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes led the team on three touchdown drives, finishing it with a pass to Damien Williams to take the lead and earn his first Super Bowl MVP. His final stat line was 315 passing yards and three touchdowns.

1. Joe Flacco, 2012 Playoffs

Joe Flacco was a productive quarterback for the Ravens throughout his tenure. However, he was prone to getting into trouble with turnovers and couldn't perform when it mattered most in the playoffs. All it took was one postseason to change the perspective of Joe Flacco in Baltimore forever. He defeated Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in the first round, racking up 282 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens then went to Denver to take on Peyton Manning as heavy underdogs. Flacco wasn't fazed by the pressure, throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns, which included a 70-yard hail mary to Jacoby Jones in the last minute to force overtime.

Defeating Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in the same postseason was quite a feat for Joe Flacco. No one would have blamed him if he didn't have much left to take on Tom Brady in the AFC Championship game. However, Flacco threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, advancing to Super Bowl XLVII against the 49ers. Everyone waited for a Flacco postseason blowup, but it never came. Flacco threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns to escape with a 34-31 win. The risk-averse postseason underperformer threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, showing that he was an elite quarterback in a prominent era of gunslingers and putting on the greatest NFL playoff performance of all time.