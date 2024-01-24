The Ravens are on the brink of another Super Bowl run. How have they fared in the past? Who got them there?

Since the Baltimore Ravens left Cleveland, stopped being the Browns, and officially became the Ravens in 1996, they've been one of the best franchises in the NFL. Across the 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s, they've been competitive with the best teams in the league, going deep into the playoffs and even coming away with a couple of Super Bowl wins. They've found ways to compete with different types of rosters and different league environments for the better part of the last 30 years.

Now, once again, the Ravens are among the NFL's elite with a chance to play for a Super Bowl. And once again, with a retooled roster and a different set of stars.

This time, it's Lamar Jackson's turn in the spotlight. Baltimore will face the AFC's new un-killable zombie team, the Kansas City Chiefs, with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Seemingly picking up right where Bill Belichick and Tom Brady's New England Patriots left off, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing in a remarkable sixth consecutive AFC Championship game. But if any team can take down this juggernaut, it's Baltimore.

Let's take a look at the Ravens' postseason history and why it indicates they may have what it takes to make another trip to the Super Bowl.

Ravens' playoff history: Super Bowl titles

The Baltimore Ravens have won two Super Bowls, in 2000 and 2012. Entering the 2000 season, the Ravens had yet to finish with a winning record during their time in Baltimore. Second-year coach Brian Billick had guided the Ravens to .500 in 1999, but nothing spectacular was expected of that group. And then the 2000 Ravens turned in possibly the greatest single-season defensive performance of all time.

Baltimore opponents averaged a putrid 10.3 points per game, and threw for under 3,000 yards with 23 interceptions compared to 11 touchdowns. The Ravens gave up just 23 points across four playoff games, romping their way to a Super Bowl victory. Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis and Shannon Sharpe helped spearhead the 2000 Ravens to victory.

In 2012, things were similar, yet different. Lewis remained the anchor on the second level, joined by fellow Hall-of-Famer Ed Reed in the secondary, the most notable among a new cast of characters on defense and offense. John Harbaugh was head coach, Joe Flacco was under center and rather than sheer overwhelming force, this team was seemingly kissed by destiny.

Baltimore ran through a gauntlet of Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady just to make the Super Bowl. They got a miracle from Flacco and Jacoby Jones when they needed it most against Manning and the the Denver Broncos. And even a power outage-inspired comeback by the San Francisco 49ers in the Harbaugh Bowl couldn't stop them from claiming their second Super Bowl.

Ravens' playoff history: Postseason record and stats

As of their AFC Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans, the Ravens are currently 17-12 all-time in the playoffs. They have made the playoffs 15 times, including this year, in their 28-year history. They have played their former AFC Central rivals, the Tennessee Titans, the most out of any other team in the playoffs. Their next two most-played opponents are the New England Patriots and current division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, each with four matchups against the Ravens.

Regarding all-time statistical leaders, Flacco is the king of the Ravens' playoff runs for now, having thrown for over 3,200 yards across 15 games. Jackson still has 10 games and over 2,000 yards to make up on him. Similarly, out of the backfield, Ray Rice leads Baltimore from its many playoff runs throughout the 2010s with 750 rushing yards and five TDs in 12 games. Both of those records are in more immediate jeopardy, also thanks to Jackson. Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith make it a clean statistical sweep for those John Harbaugh-Joe Flacco teams in terms of receiving yards, the two of them combining for 1,000+ yards in eight games played.