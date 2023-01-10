By Julio Luis Munar · 3 min read

Marvel just dropped the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and it’s a must-watch for fans everywhere. And with around a month before it hits theaters, there’s certainly a lot to unpack from the very film that’ll kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 slate of projects. We take a look below at how the trailer went down and what this Paul Rudd-starrer will mean for the overall MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer explained

The latest Ant-Man trailer starts with Kang talking to Scott Lang as various clips play along. We see the size-changing Avenger become a celebrity of sorts while being in a relationship with Hope Van Dyne. The antagonist then shifts his focus to Lang’s daughter, Cassie, and the time he can return to him in exchange for his help. From there, MCU fans are going to get a good glimpse of Jonathan Majors’ character as his full face is shown.

For her part, Janey Van Dyne explains to Scott how Kang is capable of rewriting existence and shattering timelines. Her part coincides with scenes of the antagonist’s futuristic base of operations, Scott staring at a variant of himself, and the Avenger walking with Kang, along with Cassie. Janet reminds him that Kang is not to be trusted at all. In response, Ant-Man remarks that he doesn’t care because of losing too much, which plays along several scenes from the first film of Scott’s relationship with a younger version of his daughter. He adds that Kang can give him a second chance.

From that point, the Quantumania trailer switches to a higher gear with several wide shots of the Quantum Realm and its different areas. While this is happening, Kang is telling Scott that he will help him or everything that he calls a life will end. This will lead to several battle scenes involving Kang’s army and countless versions of Ant-Man racing into the unknown. Marvel fans will also hear Cassie utter that the problem itself is her fault.

In contrast to the earlier parts of the Ant-Man trailer, Scott Lang is now in opposition to Kang as the latter seemingly went back on his part of the deal. This will lead the two to slug it out with the Conqueror saying he thought he can win against him. After an intense kick to the Avenger’s helmet, Scott responds that he doesn’t need to win, just to make sure they both lose. He then apologizes to Cassie as the trailer ends with Kang angrily blasting toward the screen. After that, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania logo is shown.

Thoughts on the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Unlike the first two Ant-Man films, this first entry into Marvel’s Phase 5 slate of projects is setting a different tone. While previous films of the Avenger dealt with grounded threats, the latest trailer shows that Scott Lang is going to go up against a big gun in Kang. With the antagonist becoming the central figure in Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, it only stands to reason that the danger Jonathan Majors’ character this going to bring here is a pretty big one.

This makes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania an integral piece to the puzzle Marvel is building in the coming years. With the whole of Phase 5 being set up in this film, it’s safe to say that the stakes are definitely raised here. After setting up the Multiverse in Phase 4 and its various projects, MCU fans can expect things to get crazier. Of course, everything about Quantumania will be known once it hits theaters everywhere on February 17. Until then, better expect a barrage of excitement from all the hype this Marvel film is going to generate in the coming weeks.