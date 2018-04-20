Dez Bryant, the NFL free agent. It's a designation that has to be tough for a man who spent eight superb seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. It's now been over a week since the team parted ways with the three-time Pro Bowler.

During that span of time, none of the other 31 NFL teams have taken the bait and he remains a free agent despite tons of speculation on where he might sign. Part of the reason the Cowboys decided to move on from Bryant is due to the recently signed former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns and ex-Buffalo Bills wideout Deonte Thompson.

Who is Bryant going to sign with this offseason and when is it going to happen? All we can do is speculate, but here are five teams who would greatly benefit from signing the man who loves throwing up the X.

A combination of New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees and Bryant would be a thing of beauty. Bryant would also have the luxury of still getting to play in a dome in New Orleans just like he got to do with the Cowboys in Dallas.

Also, employing the trio of Brees, Bryant and star wide receiver Michael Thomas simply has a great ring to it. Let's also not forget the Saints' deadly running back duo of Mark Ingram and rising star Alvin Kamara for opposing defenses to have to worry about as well.

Bryant potentially paired up with the New England Patriots' legendary duo of star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick would be deadly. Whenever a big-name player is cut, the Patriots are usually a team who is immediately thrown into the mix.

This move would actually make sense, as the Pats don't exactly jump off the page at you when it comes to the wide receiver position. New England traded star wideout Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, Danny Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins and Julian Edelman is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered last August during the preseason.

3. Washington Redskins

If there is one way to get back at the Cowboys for cutting Bryant, it would be to join a rival NFC East team and potentially stick it to them at least two times in one season.

Bryant would definitely have that opportunity if he signed with the Washington Redskins, as newly-acquired quarterback Alex Smith still needs more help on offense in order to get that team back to the playoffs again.

Remember, one of Bryant's greatest free agency wishes is to remain in the NFC East to be afforded the opportunity to take on his former team twice a season.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars came ridiculously close to pulling off the upset over the Patriots in Foxborough during the AFC Championship last season.

Jags quarterback Blake Bortles certainly needs more weapons on offense to back up an extremely stout defensive unit, so adding Bryant to their receiving corps would work wonders for them to increase their chances at making the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance.

1. New York Giants

Although the New York Giants have recently said that they are not interested in signing Bryant, the star receiver signing them would make the most sense and wouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Adding to the exciting thought is what's no longer employed. Big Blue cut veteran wideout and six-time Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall on Thursday while Bryant posted a video on Instagram that same day of he and fellow star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. working out together. The duo of OBJ and Bryant would be lethal, regardless of what people may think of the two of their personalities on and off the field.

Where will Bryant end up? He still has plenty left in the tank and would be an immediate upgrade to any team's wide receiving corps.