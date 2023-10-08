Mac Jones put up another disappointing performance in Week 5.

The New England Patriots quarterback completed 12 of 22 passes for just 110 yards, throwing two interceptions and had an unforced lost fumble in their 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. It marks the second straight week that Jones has committed three turnovers. It also marks the second straight week and the third time this season that he's thrown a pick-6, tossing an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Tyrann Mathieu on their second drive.

That performance led to Jones getting pulled for a second straight week. Bailey Zappe replaced him in the fourth quarter after Jones was intercepted on a pass that was knocked out of Ty Montgomery's hands.

Jones took the blame for his performance after the loss.

“Just got to look at the film and get better,” Jones said. “I've got to do a lot of things better to win in this league.”

What does Mac Jones believe has led to slow starts this season? "Really just not being ready to go I guess" pic.twitter.com/9egHVFeViN — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 8, 2023

Jones' pick-6 in the first quarter told the tale of two stories surrounding the Patriots. As noted earlier, it marked another week that Jones committed a turnover that led to a defensive score. It also marked the fourth time this season that the other team has scored first, continuing the problem that plagued them in the final weeks of last season.

Jones isn't sure what went wrong with that play, but he knows he has to fix it.

“It was just early. I've got to watch the film,” Jones said. “But I definitely don't want to start like that. We've got to start faster in these games. It's been a trend here. So, I want to improve and try to learn from it and do everything I can to get better.

“For us, we've got to do better in all three phases, definitely the offense as we're not scoring any points,” Jones added. “We've got to improve in all areas. It's hard, right? We don't want to score zero points. It's not the goal.”

Mac Jones keeps confidence as he remains Patriots starter

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that Jones would still be the team's starting quarterback following the loss. While there are concerns Jones' confidence could be affected by getting benched two weeks in a row, he's remaining confident in himself.

“Confidence comes from years of experience and practice and things you've accomplished, but also trying to get better and learn from everything,” Jones said. “We definitely need to be better as an offense. Really feel like we need to take on the challenge and do everything we can to get better.”

While Jones is keeping his job, he might be on thin ice. It isn't too often that players get benched two weeks in a row and keep their jobs. But Jones is remaining focused on just doing the job he has now.

“Trying to do better as an offense,” Jones added. “We didn't score any points. So, that's the important part: scoring points and doing your job. I try to just execute my job.”