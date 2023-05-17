Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Thanks to Max, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series is getting a new lease on life as a series is being developed for the streaming service. With this update comes countless fans of the franchise wishing for the best people to get the right parts in the upcoming project. But apart from these potentially awesome casting choices, there’s also the fact that the series is going to introduce Hogwarts and its eclectic group of professors to new and old fans alike. We take a look at the coolest Hogwarts has to offer and why they must be on this list.

The coolest Hogwarts professors of Harry Potter, ranked

6. Filius Flitwick

At first glance, there’s really nothing cool or awesome about Filius Flitwick, Hogwarts’ diminutive Charms professor. But what he lacks in size, he makes up in his expertise in the subject and a massive amount of enthusiasm to back it up.

Throughout the books Rowling wrote and the films almost everyone saw, Professor Flitwick has proven that when it comes to Charms, there are very few who can outperform him in this field. Of course, this can be seen during the Battle of Hogwarts when Flitwick, the other professors, Harry Potter, and the Order of the Phoenix manage to stave Lord Voldemort and his forces off to win the day. That, and his masterful teaching of the subject, has led countless students to become adept at Charms, including Harry, his parents, and friends.

5. Rubeus Hagrid

As compared to Flitwick, small but very experienced in Charms, Rubeus Hagrid is massive in size, yet lacking in magical talent. Even if that’s the case, there’s something undeniably captivating about this gentle giant.

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Headmaster Albus Dumbledore promoted Hagrid from gamekeeper to a full-time Hogwarts Professor teaching Care of Magical Creatures. While he got off to a rough start with Buckbeak injuring Draco Malfoy, the half-giant would go on to own the role in subsequent books by Rowling. Add the fact that Hagrid was the first wizard Harry ever met and has grown close to him over the years, and you’ve got a Hogwarts professor that can definitely hold his own against better wizards in more ways than one.

4. Barty Crouch Jr.

Technically, the Death Eater was posing as Mad-Eye Moody during his stint as Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher in Hogwarts. Nevertheless, fans can’t deny that he knew his stuff well and managed to teach Harry and his friends well, despite being the bad guy and all.

Even when posing as the famed auror, Crouch did what no other Defense Against The Dark Arts teachers before him actually did, which is to prepare his students against Dark Wizards. As compared to Quirinus Quirrell and Gilderoy Lockhart, both DATDA professors in The Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, Crouch posing as Mad-Eye Moody armed his students with the knowledge of the Unforgivable Curses, and how to effectively combat them. Plus, he was also instrumental in teaching Harry certain techniques on how to come out on top of the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Even if he’s serving You-Know-Who, it can’t be denied that Crouch was a far better Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher than most people Hogwarts hired during Harry’s time in school.

3. Remus Lupin

Speaking of Defense Against The Dark Arts, Remus Lupin gave Harry and his friends their first real taste of what the said subject should be. Again, this would serve as the start of Harry’s journey into becoming someone that can go toe-to-toe with dark wizards without even flinching. Lupin’s expertise in the matter, coupled with his focus on the Patronus Charm, helped Harry overcome a horde of Dementors, a feat most adult wizards are not even capable of doing.

Although he appeared ragged for all of his time in school, one can’t deny that he definitely elevated the subject assigned to him, winning acclaim from the students in no time at all. Add the fact that he’s a full-fledged member of the Order of the Phoenix, and a werewolf as well, and you’ve got one of the coolest professors ever to grace the halls of Hogwarts. It’s just too bad that he didn’t live to see the end of Voldemort and return to teaching, as he could have gone on to become one of the school’s best teachers if given the chance.

2. Minerva McGonagall

When it comes to experience, skill, and presence, few can outshine Minerva McGonagall. The famed Transfiguration professor and Head of Gryffindor House feature prominently in all of Rowling’s seven books. As such, she’s a pretty big deal when it comes to Hogwarts, acting as the second-most powerful figure in school next to Dumbledore.

McGonagall’s skill alone is enough to land her this high on the list of coolest Hogwarts professors out there. At the time of Harry Potter’s start in Hogwarts, McGonagall was already 70 years old and had a whole lifetime of experience in mastering Transfiguration and teaching the subject to students. Throughout the books too, we see how brave and stern the professor is, even in the face of death against Voldemort’s forces. The combination of his tremendous skill as a wizard, a motherly kind of love for students, and a fierce spirit burning inside her makes Minerva McGonagall an easy choice to root for.

1. Severus Snape

Although every student not in Slytherin hated Severus Snape as a professor, those who have read Rowling’s work, watched the films, and are excited by Max’s upcoming Harry Potter series will all agree that the Potions master is the coolest professor there is in Hogwarts. What started as a troubled childhood for Snape, almost turned out to be a good life with Lily Potter. But due to Voldemort’s influence and his time as a Death Eater, Snape almost lost his way.

It would take the death of his love and Dumbledore’s guidance for Snape to find his way back. Once he did, the former Death Eater would find himself teaching Potions in the years before Voldemort’s return, including Harry, the son of Lily and James Potter. With this wrinkle, Snape would go on to do the hardest job of them all – act as a double agent to thwart You-Know-Who and help Harry fulfill his destiny.

In many ways, Snape rose above all the challenges and went on to become one of the best characters of the franchise, He, and all the other individuals in this list, represent the very best Hogwarts has to offer, making them the ideal professors to teach wizards at the famed school.