Rapper 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic over assault allegations.

He was accused of assaulting producers over his girlfriend and was arrested while trying to board back to the U.S., Complex reports.

6ix9ine arrested

A criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic, Felix Portes, stated the rapper was taken into custody while trying to leave on a private plane. 6ix9ine and his crew were accused of assaulting a couple of producers that stemmed from an incident involving his girlfriend.

Portes took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that 6ix9ine was on migration alert, and it was unknown where he was.

“Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT,” Portes noted. “His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

Footage exists of the alleged incident. In it, you can see a group of men entering a building and then, moments later, running off.

This wasn't the first time the rapper has been in trouble. Back in August, he was arrested in Florida over multiple traffic tickets due to speed.

The “FEEFAFO” rapper was going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone and was pulled over, according to Page Six. During the stop, it was discovered that he had an unregistered vehicle and no insurance.

He was subsequently booked into a Palm Beach County jail on charges of failure to appear, then released after posting a $2000 bond.

Details are still emerging from this latest arrest, so surely more will surface about 6ix9ine's troubles and arrest.