Joyner Lucas, a talented rapper and songwriter, recently took to social media to address the lingering hate and criticism directed at fellow artist Chris Brown. In a rather pointed statement, Lucas defended Brown and urged fans and critics alike to reconsider their judgments.

Chris Brown, a multi-talented artist known for his singing, dancing, and songwriting, has faced intense scrutiny and backlash over the years due to various controversies in his personal life. Joyner Lucas, however, decided it was time to speak out against what he believes is an unfair and disproportionate level of criticism.

In a video posted on his official Twitter account, the rapper goes on to rant about the hate and the slander that Chris Brown has gotten. “Imma say this s**t one time and I'm not gonna say it again: there will be no f**king Chris Brown slander tolerated,” he said.

Lucas specifically points out that he isn't talking about fans but specifically to celebrities and content creators that point hate towards Chris Brown. “I'm talkin' about you weirdo–f**kin' celebrity weirdos that go on these podcasts and start poppin' s**t at my n***a for absolutely no f**kin' reason.”

He then continues to say that Chris Brown is “the closest thing we got to Michael Jackson. I don't give a f**k about what you say about The Weekend. It is what it is.” Which led fans with a series of raised eyebrows.

Netizens speculate that the celebrity he refers to is none other than Selena Gomez based on reactions that she displayed during the VMAs. This was further confirmed in a series of Instagram stories that followed his rant on Twitter where he shades Gomez.

Joyner Lucas just gathered Selena Gomez ass lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/48DgwURF3A — 🇩🇲✨Babby Breinna✨🇩🇲 (@adoreewoo_) September 17, 2023

The rapper also seemingly throws shade at American-Zimbabwean singer, dancer, and actress Tinashe regarding a statement she dropped in a podcast episode where she was asked about her collaborations with R. Kelly and Chris Brown to which she referred to as “embarrassing.”

Tinashe reflects on her "embarrassing" collaborations with R. Kelly and Chris Brownpic.twitter.com/YoFTVn4W7y — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 17, 2023

Joyner Lucas's message resonated with many fans and fellow artists who praised his courage in addressing the issue. It serves as a reminder that artists are multifaceted individuals who should be recognized for their contributions to music and culture, rather than being defined solely by their past actions.