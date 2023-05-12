After Lil Durk shared a screenshot of a DM conversation challenging 6ix9ine to a boxing match in Dubai, the controversial rapper responded to the challenge. Durk proposed an eight-figure bout in Dubai, offering $50 million of his own money for the fight, according to Complex. “I don’t want you hurt or dead, you a kid from the burbs. We can double the money 3 rounds, go talk to your rich friends, let’s set it up [September] – stop the violence lol,” Durk wrote in a message to 6ix9ine.

However, Tekashi wasn’t interested in the terms proposed by Lil Durk, countering with a response stating that he wants to fight him for free in Miami. “But I wanna fight you for no money p***y. For free. Come to Miami let’s get a hotel room and just throw down 1 on 1,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote.

Unimpressed by 6ix9ine’s suggestion, Durk wrote back, “Bait? Hotel? Aw naw I’m cool, enjoy your day… I’m not worried bout [sales] I just wanted to beat your ass [for] some money.”

Durk and 6ix9ine have been at odds for years, stemming from a line in Durk’s 2020 collaboration with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later”. The line was perceived to be directed at 6ix9ine, who had previously testified against several members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang in a racketeering case.

Since the release of the song, the two rappers have continued to exchange verbal jabs and diss tracks on social media. Durk’s challenge to 6ix9ine to settle their feud in the boxing ring appears to be an attempt to end the animosity between them.

Despite 6ix9ine’s apparent refusal to fight in Dubai, Durk’s proposal has garnered a lot of attention from fans, with many excited at the prospect of the two rappers settling their differences in the boxing ring.